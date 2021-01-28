Local top educators’ salaries are now available for the 2020 Fiscal Year, with the Carrollton City superintendent leading the way as the highest-paid educator in the county.
Open Georgia is a government-run website that provides information about agency budgets, expenditures and reports. The data tracked is organized by fiscal year, which in Georgia runs for a year July 1 through June 30.
Included on this site is an annual compilation report listing salaries and travel expenses paid to personnel of organizations including technical colleges, units of the University System of Georgia and local boards of education. Salaries are paid to the leaders of these institutions as well as their board members.
Some of the travel for all these individuals may be non-discretionary.
In Carroll County, K-12 public education includes the Carroll County School System and Carrollton City School System as well as higher learning institutions West Georgia Technical College and the University of West Georgia.
Carroll County School System is comprised of 23 public schools spread across the entire county and employs a superintendent, Scott Cowart, and seven school board members. The site shows that during FY2020, Cowart had a salary of $228,655.47, just over $11,500 more than the year prior. Travel expenses remained relatively the same, with travel just under $1,500 both years.
In the Carrollton City School System, Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus received more than his county counterpart. The local city schools are comprised of four schools serving students in the Carrollton city limits.
Albertus in FY2020 received a $354,950.76, an increase of nearly $72,000 more than his FY2019 salary of $283,258.40. Travel for the superintendent clocked in at $12,578.46 in FY2020 and $18,483.22 in FY2019.
Local city board members also on average made more than their county counterparts. The Carrollton City Board of Education has six school board members at one time.
In the state of Georgia, compensation is allowed for members of boards of education. The Georgia Department of Education outlines that depending on a range of conditions, a board member in Georgia could be paid anywhere from $50 to $100 a day for each day of attendance at meetings.
Salaries for the county school BOE members ranged anywhere from $2,100 a year to $2,875 a year for FY2020. During this fiscal year, four of the seven members did not spend anything on travel, and those who did all spent less than $1,000.
For the prior fiscal year, the salaries for the BOE members ranged from $2,000 to $3,635 and travel ranged from $0 to 1,653.
In the city schools, members in FY2020 received anywhere from $1,400 to $5,7000 for their salaries. Those who receive $1,400 were sworn in during the month of March and were not present for a majority of the fiscal year. There were three members who made over the $5,000 threshold in FY2020.
The FY2019 salaries show that the lowest-paid BOE member made $4,600 while the highest-paid made $7,100. Each member received a lower salary in FY2020 than the prior year.
Travel for the city BOE members ranged anywhere from approximately $62 to $1,100 in FY2020 and anywhere from approximately $400 to $4,400 in FY2019.
Dr. Scott Rule oversaw West Georgia Technical College during the entirety of FY2019 and FY2020. WGTC is the fourth-largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties.
Rule, in FY2020, received a salary of $179,383.20, just $3,000 more than his FY2019 salary of $176,160.00. Travel expenses were slightly lower in FY2020, totaling $3,160.32 compared to $5,337.07 in FY2019.
The University of West Georgia saw much changing in leadership during the past two fiscal years as former president Dr. Kyle Marrero announced that he would leave UWG and Dr. Micheal Crafton succeeding him as interim president. Crafton, however, resigned in November 2019 and was replaced as interim president with an employee of the University System of Georgia, Dr. Stuart Rayfield.
Finally, in the last few months of FY2020, Dr. Brendan Kelly took his seat as the president UWG president.
During FY2019, Marrero received a salary of approximately $273,000 and Crafton received a salary of approximately $237,000, totaling approximately $511,000 spent on presidential salaries in that fiscal year.
In FY2020, Kelly was only present for a little over one quarter, and for that time he received $99,656.05.
