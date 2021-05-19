Alan Thomas earns posthumous degree at UWG

By The Times-Georgian
The family of Alan Thomas was conferred an honorary degree Saturday by the University of West Georgia, posthumously honoring a man who already has a scholarship and golf tournament in his name.
Thomas’ family has a rich history at UWG, with both his sons and wife, Tammy, being alumni. Tammy said that Alan always regretted not finishing college when he was younger and had been working hard towards his degree over the last few years. The University presented his family with a bachelor’s of science in organizational leadership.
“UWG holds such a special place in our hearts as all of our accumulated degrees have been received from there,” said Tammy. “When I recently learned that he was going to receive his degree posthumously, I was brought to tears.
“It’s wonderful that his hard work didn’t go to waste, and our family has been completely humbled by the recognition.”
His family started the Alan Thomas Endowed Scholarship to ensure that his legacy of care and commitment continues to make a positive impact in the Carrollton community.
Alan was born in Jacksonville, Florida, but had lived in Carrollton since he was 2. In 1984, he graduated from Central High School, where his love for football was born. He had success in the sport, including being named most valuable player during his senior year.
Tammy said that the scholarship will be awarded annually to a Central High School athlete who chooses to attend UWG. This Friday, the Alan Thomas Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Oak Mountain Golf Club, located at 409 Birkdale Blvd. All of the proceeds will go directly into the scholarship fund.
“I knew I wanted to do this,” she said. “It seems like everyone we knew wanted to do something to raise money to bolster the scholarship. It’s just been amazing how many people stepped up to make this possible.”
Following high school, Alan attended what was then called West Georgia College. His wife, Tammy, said his passion for football extended to the West Georgia Wolves and he attended every game possible.
“He loved the Wolves,” she said. “He rarely missed a football game, and he tailgated and enjoyed every second of it.”
While at West Georgia, Alan became a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, earning the nickname “Country” because of his strong Southern accent. That’s also when he first met his wife; they met during a bowling class that was a physical education element of their degree programs.
“He thought highly of his bowling skills and was very loud about it,” said Tammy. “That’s the funny kind of guy he was. He caught my eyes and ears.”
While attending college, Alan worked at Flowers Foods in Atlanta, where his father worked before him.
In 1987, he left West Georgia to attend the American Institute of Baking in Manhattan, Kansas, where he received a degree in baking science technology. When he returned to Georgia, he became a supervisor at Flowers and married Tammy — eventually having two sons together, Burton and Jarrett.
As his sons grew up and demonstrated a natural affinity for sports — both attending UWG and becoming local coaches and teachers — Thomas decided he wanted to be closer to them. He started his own business and eventually worked with an architecture firm, helping in the construction of the Carroll County Courthouse.
“Alan was a dad who didn’t want to miss a thing — and he didn’t,” Tammy said. “The boys both played football and wrestled, and that took a lot of time, but Alan was always there. He was their biggest fan.”
Once the courthouse was complete, Thomas began a new career at UWG, where he became manager of the logistics team in Housing and Residence Life (HRL), remaining in the position for the last decade of his life. While employed at the university, Thomas began working on another degree and had found out he reached senior status a couple of weeks before his life was cut short.
Thomas’ devotion to the UWG community was well-known, revered, and deeply appreciated. His wife Tammy noted that “everybody knew him, and everybody loved him.”
“Since he passed, it has become very eye-opening to me how many lives he touched and reached just with his smile and soul full of joy,” said Tammy. “Nobody ever saw Alan in a bad mood; he was always happy. He certainly left the world better than he found it, and he would want us to live our lives doing the same.”
Contributions to the Alan Thomas Endowed Scholarship can be made at giving.westga.edu/alanthomas/
