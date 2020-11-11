Progress is being made on a GreenBelt spur down Alabama Street in west Carrollton after city officials approved a contract to receive funding for the project earlier this month.
City council officials unanimously approved a resolution during a council meeting on Nov. 2 allowing Mayor Betty Cason to execute a contract with the state Department of Transportation to receive funding under the federal Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century.
Authorized in 1998, this act allocated more than $200 billion to improve transportation infrastructure.
The Carrollton GreenBelt is a shared-use path designed for pedestrians and non-motorized users. This trail connects existing neighborhoods with the city schools, the University of West Georgia, city parks and several commercial shopping areas, such as the Target shopping center on Highway 27.
Originally starting at 18 miles, the trail is the largest greenspace project the city has undertaken and is the largest paved loop trail system in Georgia, according to the Carrollton GreenBelt website.
“This will give a GreenBelt spur in (Ward 1) Councilman (Jacqueline) Bridges’ area,” Cason said during the Nov. 2 council meeting. “It will hopefully enhance over there, and people can get on the GreenBelt.”
Carrollton Community Development Director Erica Studdard said this funding is up to $1.7 million, or 80% of the city’s construction costs for the spur. She said during a work session meeting last month the project could cost up to $2.1 million.
The city has contributed $282,387 toward the project in engineering costs and has identified the resources needed to complete the scope of work for the construction, according to the resolution.
The 1.1-mile spur, or extension of the trail, will go from the Alabama Street Trailhead at 119 Mt. Zion Road to Fourth Street in west Carrollton, Studdard said.
“Hopefully, we’ll be done with everything by the end of the year and be ready for construction,” she told council members. “It’s definitely been a process.”
Studdard said portions of the grant were originally awarded to city officials back in 2006, calling the approval a “historic moment.”
“This money is almost 15 years old and you’re finally spending the money you received back in 2006 for a separate project,” Studdard told council members. “They keep shifting it.”
In August, the city council also approved a $597,000 bid to construct another spur for the GreenBelt by Carl Owens Construction.
The project would connect a portion of the trail on the Tanner Health System’s Carrollton campus to downtown, just before the railroad tracks, and be about a half-mile long.
Tanner has already built a small section of this spur in front of the new Health Pavilion on Dixie Street. The city also received a Recreational Trails Program grant from the state Department of Natural Resources to fund part of the project.
The rest of the project, approximately $397,000, will be funded via the SPLOST funds, according to City Manager Tim Grizzard. SPLOST stands for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, and this 1% sales tax is used to help fund capital projects.
