By Staff Reports
According to reports from The Anniston (Alabama) Star, an unidentified man was fatally shot by law enforcement after allegedly first pointing a gun at authorities Monday in the Cleburne County city of Fruithurst.
This occurred after the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department responded at 2:46 p.m. to a call and discovered that a man had been shot in the chest. The location was a business near the intersection of Cleburne 33 and U.S. 78, investigator Bryan Tumlin told The Star.
Tumlin reported that the victim and eyewitnesses were able to identify the shooter to deputies on the scene. Almost a half an hour later, an effort by Sheriff’s deputies and the Heflin Police located the suspect in another part of Fruithurst, Tumlin said.
The suspect was reportedly in a vehicle, but exited and pointed a handgun at the authorities. This is when he was fatally shot, Tumlin said.
There was no report on the condition of the first shooting victim. The suspect was not identified as authorities were seeking late Tuesday to notify family of his death, The Star reported.
Also, The Star noted that Oxford police and Jacksonville’s Center for Applied Forensics took over the investigation.
