As the statewide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines moves onto Phase 1A, there are still not enough vaccines in the region — or any in Carroll County — for the Department of Public Health.
Governor Brian Kemp and Commissioner Kathleen Toomey on Wednesday announced plans to expand who could receive the new COVID-19 vaccines, previously reserved for healthcare workers and staff, and residents of long-term care facilities.
The expansion had added adults who were at least 65-years-old and public safety employees such as police and firefighters, and is expected to begin within the next two weeks — provided there is adequate vaccine supply available, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“This expansion of 1a eligible vaccination criteria gives us time to plan and work with our local communities to ensure safe and efficient deployment of limited vaccine supplies,” said Dr. Beverly Townsend, Interim District Health Director. “We understand that you want this as soon as possible and we want you to get your COVID-19 vaccine, but we need your patience over the next two weeks while we prepare.”
But according to a local DPH representative, Hayla Folden the Media Relations Specialist, the Carroll County branch of DPH has yet to receive its initial order.
And in District 4, which includes Carroll and surrounding counties, there is not an adequate vaccine supply to include adults 65-years-old and older.
However, if a shipment had not arrived in Carroll County by Thursday, Folden said that officials are prepared to move vaccines around from other locations to begin vaccinating first responders and healthcare providers as quickly as possible.
As of Dec. 31, 2020, District 4 Public Health has administered over 1,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to first responders and healthcare providers. District 4 comprises Carroll, Butts, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties.
And while the vaccine offers a solution to those who receive it, the best way to mitigate the spread remains mask-wearing and social distancing.
“It is critical that even as vaccines become available to more people, all residents continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently,” said Townsend. “While the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness in the individual being vaccinated, it is not yet known if the vaccine fully prevents person to person transmission or asymptomatic infections.”
