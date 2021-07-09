Hold your horses -- The UGA Extension in Carroll and Coweta counties will be hosting the West Georgia Equine Symposium next weekend.
The Symposium will be held on Saturday, July 17, at the Carroll County Extension office, located at 900 Newnan Road. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The cost of the program is $30 per person, with a $15 fee for any additional family remembers (not including materials), and $15 for all students.
Registration will include lunch and classroom supplies from the guest speakers. Pre-registration is required by July 12.
The symposium is an advanced training program for horse owners, barn managers, boarding stables, breeding farms, etc.
“Most of the people that attend these programs already have horses,” said UGA County Extension Agent, Paula Burke. “Even if they don’t, some of them are just interesting in farming and animals.”
The program will be broken into three topics this year. The first topic will focus on hay quality evaluation, and will be conducted by UGA Equine Specialist, Dr.Kylee Duberstein. This topic will be discussed from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
According to Burke, the selection and purchase of hay is very important. The quality and nutrient content of hay is critical because it is the foundation of the horse’s diet, and provides 50-90% of the total nutrient intake for many horses.
“Duberstein will be talking about the importance of hay quality,” said Burke. “What makes good hay quality, as well as feeding proper nutrition.”
The second topic that will be discussed is pasture and weed management, which will be conducted by UGA Extension of Whitfield County, Roger Gates. This topic will be discussed from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Proper pasture management not only helps the animals, but the owners as well. They prevent erosion and water loss that lead to land degradation.
“Managing the pasture and weed is important for many reasons,” said Burke. “There should be a balance in feeding the animals hay and grass.”
The last topic to be discussed is barn safety, as opposed to trailer safety, which they did last year. This topic will be conducted by Dr. Rebecca Husted, of Technical Large Animal Emergency. This topic will be discussed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
“In this topic, they will learn about the things they should and shouldn’t do with their barns,” said Burke.
After each topic has been discussed, Burke, along with the guest speakers and participants will head over to do an on-site farm visit where they will get more in-depth hands-on experience on Equine safety before returning back to the agricultural center.
“There will be horses at the farm,” said Burke. “However, we won’t really do anything with them.”
Burke said the last day to register for the event is Monday. For more information or to obtain a registration form call 770-254-2620.
“It will be very helpful to us if we have an exact head count of who will be attending so that we can have the right number of supplies and lunches,” said Burke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.