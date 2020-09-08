Carrollton City Schools kicked off their first day of school on Tuesday and officials reported that everything went smoothly.
After postponing the start of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students returned to the classroom Sept. 8. Officials said that the first day went very well, both for in-person and at-home learning.
The school system had a four-level plan in place, anticipating four different scenarios depending on how the pandemic was affecting the community on the day that classes resumed. Students returned to school Tuesday with the system at a Level Two.
Level One would have been a traditional school setting with no restrictions; Level Two is an on-campus learning model that minimizes large group settings and implements social distancing measures; Level Three would be a modified on-campus model that includes at-home learning to minimize the number of students on campus at one time; and Level Four, the worst-case scenario, would have closed the campus while at-home learning was implemented for all students.
While some students returned to the classroom on Tuesday, approximately 17% of Carrollton City Schools students are participating in at-home learning, officials said.
Those who did return in person are required to wear masks, and there are other social distancing and sanitation measures in place in order to make the return as safe as possible.
“We had a great start both with both in-person and at-home learning,” said Superintendent Mark Albertus. “It was very encouraging to see every grade level and age wearing masks. We greatly appreciate our parents positively endorsing this practice to their kids.”
The first day back also saw bus routes running, and drivers cleaned and sanitized buses between routes, according to Craig George, assistant superintendent of operations. Additionally, car-rider traffic reportedly flowed “very well” too.
Originally, it was planned that with the delay in the start date, students would not have a fall break, however that decision has since been reversed. Instead of the normal five day fall break, however, students will have a three day break from Oct. 12 to 14.
The City Schools will give weekly COVID-19 updates. The most recent update includes the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
The update will be of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Carrollton City Schools. Officials said a reported case does not mean that the individual was physically at school, or on campus the day the case was reported.
Students or staff who are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and any close contacts cannot return to school until they have met the requirements established by the Georgia Department of Health.
For the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, the city schools reported Staff COVID-19 information. Student COVID-19 information was not available as of press time Tuesday, however will begin being reported starting this week, now that students are back in school.
Officials will track the number of positive COVID-19 cases in students out of the 5,323 total students, as well as the number of students Quarantined for Possible Exposure (At School or Outside of School).
Out of the 576 staff, there were zero individuals reporting a currency possible COVID-19 tests, while there is only one staff member quarantined for possible exposure, which can take place either at school or outside of school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.