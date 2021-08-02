Administrative staff are ready for their students

As Carrollton City School students returned to school on Monday, administrators say the day went well — thanks to a lot of preparation during the summer.
According to Stacy Lawler, principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, the preparation for a new school year never ends. Faculty and staff began preparing for this school year as soon as students stepped foot off-campus at the first of summer.
“It’s a continuous cycle and there are just certain things that happen at different times of the year,” said Lawler. “We’re constantly having after-action reports to make sure [that] if something needs to be done next year differently than we’ve done in the past, then we do that.”
Administrators from both city and county schools have decided to retain the COVID safety measures that were adopted last year due to their success rate.
“Each school is unique,” said Travis Thomaston, principal at Carrollton Junior High School. “There is a lot of collaboration that goes into getting the schools prepared between all four of our principals and the district-level staff.
“We look at what we have done in the past and are always thinking of ways to get better.”
Since the administrators had some time during 2020 to experience how it is teaching during a pandemic, the planning for this year has been easier.
“It was not as hard as last year,” said Lawler. “Last year was hard because we had started working in March, trying to prepare and it was so fluid, especially right there at the end. This year was hard as well, but not nearly as hard as in the past.”
For the most part, not too many changes have been implemented for this school year that wasn’t done in previous years. Each administrator said the school system will basically follow the same model as last year, with a few modifications.
“We had to think about what were the pieces from last year that we were going to carry over, and what were the things we needed to discard,” said Lawler. “So, it’s really just merging the plans where they fit best.”
One of the modifications that the city schools implemented last year that will be carried on this year was the assigning of seats for all students.
Instead of students moving from class to class the students will stay in the same classroom, in their assigned seat, while the teachers will rotate from class to class. This, the administrators say, will limit the amount of student contact through hallways.
“It ended up working better than it’s ever had,” said Lawler. “There are just some pieces that we learned from that were new and different that ended up being a better way of doing things.”
Last year, in-person learning was disrupted drastically. However, it also helped the administrators adopt newer techniques that could also be used post-COVID.
“We’ve learned a lot,” said Thomaston. “It has forced us to look at how we do things. So the question is ‘Why have we always done it this way and is there a better way?’ ”
For this year, city schools have decided to eliminate the at-home learning option.
“We’re not offering the at-home learning option this year because we feel like our teachers and staff members are well-equipped to educate our students,” said Thomaston.
“It took a toll on some of the families, as well as some of our teachers who had to go above and beyond the call of duty last year, to make sure we supported all of the students and families in our community.”
“It is better for those students to be in front of those teachers especially at our grade and everything we have to get done,” said Lawler. “Our teachers have been trained on identifying the needs of those children as far as reading whether it’s technical or mechanical, which is something that the parents don’t have training on.
“We don’t want our kids to fall behind because they were not able to be face-to-face with those experts.”
On the other hand, the county schools used a variety of opportunities to address the learning loss caused by the pandemic.
During the summer, students of all ages engaged in an array of summer activities, advanced academic opportunities, school tours, open houses, and more to prepare the, for the start of the new school year,” said Jessica Ainsworth, Assistant Superintendent of School Performance.
“The Carroll County School System has implemented a brand-new online campus for students who choose to learn virtually,” Ainsworth added.
According to the county school officials, their biggest challenge this year had nothing to do with students or staff, but the outside work they have going on.
“There are many construction projects going on throughout the district,” said Ainsworth. “Our administrators have worked diligently to plan around the progress and enhancements to be ready for the start of school.”
Although the administrators have been working all summer with no breaks, they say they are ready to get started with this new school year.
The same is true for city school officials.
“We look forward to getting students back in the building,” said Thomaston. “We have been up here throughout the summer with our leadership teams, so having all that energy come back from the students and the staff, that’s an exciting time for us.”
