Addition, renovations planned for Carrollton City Hall

An addition to the front of City Hall on Bradley Street will alter the public entrance to the building.
Construction on a 1,000-square foot bump-out is expected to begin in August after the awarding of bids. Completion is projected for the the spring of 2022, according to Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard.
The SPLOST funded project has an estimated cost of $600,000 to $700,000.
In addition to expanding the front of the building are renovations that will include a new public restroom, reconfiguration of the existing area to provide for more efficient workspace, and a garden area on the roof.
"The addition will be constructed in such a way that two more stories could be added if future expansion should be needed," Grizzard explained.
Grizzard said that bids are expected to be awarded in August, with an estimated nine-month construction schedule. The city's mechanical staff will soon begin prep work on HVAC and plumbing.
City Hall is located at 315 Bradley Street, on the former site of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.