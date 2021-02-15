One person was killed and two others were seriously injured last week as the result of a head-on collision on Maple Street
Winfield Hancock, 48, of Heflin, Alabama, died Feb. 9 after the vehicle he was driving collided with one occupied by a woman and her son, according to the Georgia State Patrol accident report.
An emergency medical technician who responded to the call, and who said he was Hancock’s cousin, said on Facebook that Hancock died at the scene of the 7:30 p.m. accident.
GSP reported that the other two individuals were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta that evening. The mother was transported by an emergency medical services vehicle while her son was evacuated by helicopter.
Grady officials were unable to disclose the mother and child’s condition by press time nor could they share if both individuals had been treated or discharged from the hospital.
On the day of the incident, according to the report, Hancock was driving a compact car in the right lane of two lanes headed east on Highway 166 (Maple Street.)
As he neared Patillo Drive, just west of the intersection with Tyus Carrollton Road, the report said his vehicle veered into the left lane and then traveled toward oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the SUV in which the family was riding.
The report added that Hancock and the youth were removed from their vehicles, but the mother was trapped and needed to be extricated.
GSP’s report does not explain why Hancock veered into oncoming traffic.
