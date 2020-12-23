A 'perfect storm' of events leaves sisters homeless, living in a tent

This past year has been a struggle for many people, but for sisters Violet Wilder and Telina Monroe, the financial burdens of the pandemic forced them to give up their home.
Now, Wilder, her bi-polar, schizophrenic son, and Monroe find themselves living inside a tent in a former coworker’s backyard. And the sisters do not expect that to change in 2021.
Fortunately, a local charity has been able to help them find shelter through the holiday. But the future is unknown.
To fully understand how the 63- and 50-year-old sisters became homeless, you must travel back to 2017, when Wilder’s health forced her into early retirement.
“It’s sort of the perfect storm,” Monroe said. “My sister was having some health problems with her body.”
Wilder, who was 59 years old at the time, had begun to experience issues with her lungs. Whenever she was on her feet for too long she would randomly faint.
“I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” Wilder said, who worked as a cleaner at the time. “I was passing out and coughing uncontrollably. I thought something was really wrong with me, so I went to the doctor.”
After an evaluation, Wilder was diagnosed with a severe case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is a group of progressive lung diseases.
The conditions most commonly seen in people with COPD are emphysema and chronic bronchitis. In her case, Wilder must have an oxygen tank at all times.
“If I’m sitting, I’m fine. But if I get up and do anything, my lungs won’t fill,” Wilder said. “I couldn’t breathe to do my work.”
As a result of these conditions, she was determined unfit for duty and lost her job.
And Wilder’s son, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, is unable to provide any financial support for his mother.
With neither having a steady income, and a hefty mortgage breathing down their necks, Wilder applied for early retirement and searched for government aid.
“Just because you’re physically unable to work doesn’t mean you automatically get disability or Social Security or anything,” Monroe said.
A full year went by as Wilder’s bank account dwindled and her debts grew substantially.
Without a job or government aid, the only option for Wilder and her son was to voluntarily give up their residence and move into Monroe’s home.
Around that time, Monroe worked full-time at Chattahoochee Technical College bookstore in Dallas and cared for her elderly mother at home — the same home they gave up earlier this year.
Like her sister, Monroe’s mother also had numerous health issues at the time. Their mother had undergone heart attacks, heart bypasses, strokes, and developed a form of onset dementia around the time Wilder gave up her home.
So having Wilder and her son move in to help was a blessing for Monroe.
“It was getting difficult for me,” she said. “Before she would be able to stay home while I worked, but she wasn’t able to be by herself [anymore].”
Wilder took charge of caring for their mother while Monroe worked. Wilder had still not been approved of any Social Security Disability Insurance or Social Security Income (SSI), so that became her way of paying for room and board.
“That routine helped us both,” Monroe said. “It gave her a place to live and not worry about money. And it helped me by having someone be with mother during the day so I could work.”
Although there were needs to care for, the family routine worked out well since Monroe had a job and their mother was receiving SSI.
“It didn’t matter if it took a while for her [Wilder] to get her money started because we were financially secure,” Monroe said. “We weren’t rich, but we weren’t worried about being homeless.”
But that safety net disappeared when their mother suddenly passed away on April 29, 2019.
As a result, Monroe inherited a large bill to cover her last expenses and the funeral. The basic funeral service cost her about $9,000.
“I managed to do it, but it took everything I had,” she said. “It cleared out every dime of savings and retirement account.”
After it all was said and done, the family lost half of their income and Monroe was “eye-balls deep” in debt.
Although bittersweet, Wilder had finally begun receiving some form of payment from the government after her mother’s death. But it did not compare to her mother’s SSI.
“So that was great … and I continued to work and we thought things would be okay,” Monroe said. “I got a few more bills now, but we’ll be okay.”
However, later that year, the bookstore where Monroe worked was consolidated. She was transferred to the school’s sister bookstore in Marietta, which added many more miles to her work route. The bookstore also gradually cut Monroe’s hours.
“I had been doing that job for 20 years, so I thought I’d tough it out,” she said. “It had reached a point where I wasn’t making very good money. But I still had my insurance and it was a job.”
Although the family’s income had substantially decreased they were still managing to get by.
But it all changed once the coronavirus pandemic began.
“At first we were told to ignore it,” Monroe said. However, a week later, the technical college made a complete 180 and closed for a short period.
Upon Monroe’s return to work, she was told to clear out and vacate the premises indefinitely. But the store reopened on a limited basis a few weeks later.
However, Monroe was only allowed to work three times a week and for only two hours each day, until the school decided to close again.
In April, Monroe went on to apply for unemployment, but according to the Department of Labor’s records, she had been unemployed since June of 2019 — when her previous bookstore was consolidated.
The company had filed her as unemployed after consolidating the Dallas location last year and never informed the DOL that she was employed in Marietta.
Monroe went a couple of months without a paycheck until the DOL resolved the issue, but the damage had already been done.
“We had fallen way behind on our payments,” Wilder said. Although Wilder’s government aid was helpful, the family were falling into greater debt by the day.
With Monroe already in debt due to her mother’s passing and more piling on, in June, she was forced to give up her home.
In the following days, the family moved into a cheap motel room in Douglasville.
In July, the technical college reopened and allowed Monroe to work on a limited basis once again — yet she still was only allowed to work a handful of hours a week.
Unfortunately, later that month, Monroe was diagnosed with a multitude of her own health problems.
Doctors informed her of an infection in her leg; also that her eyesight was degenerating, and her lymphatic system was failing. Additionally, Monroe has a bone disease that was causing the bones in her legs to break. The bones would then heal themselves into whatever shape they were in.
Many years ago, Monroe had been in a car accident that disabled her. Today, she has numerous metal rods holding her legs together.
As a result of the doctor’s prognosis, Monroe required various treatments on a weekly basis to prolong her life. That would require her to take medical leave, meaning she wouldn’t have an income for the time being.
Without money coming in, the family had to leave the motel and find somewhere else to live.
Fortunately, Wilder had earlier bought tents out of fear of having to live in the woods. And one of Wilder’s former coworkers learned about their troubles and offered them her backyard for the time being.
And since Oct. 27, that’s where the family has been. They were even living outside when tropical storms came through Carroll County at the end of October. Their only connection to a normal lifestyle is the extension cord they use to charge their phones or to power their hot plate.
“You have to try and keep a sense of humor,” Monroe said. “What else are you going to do? If you’re sitting there screaming, hollering, and crying — nothing’s going to change.”
On a good note, The Holy Spirit Homeless Shelter has been able to book the family a short stint in a motel for four days starting today.
“Showering with warm water will be a great Christmas gift,” Monroe said. “You haven’t lived until you have to crack the ice on the water you bathe with.”
The family is in good spirits and look forward to their four-day “vacation,” but they will have to return to their tents once it’s over.
“Not everybody out there is homeless because of drugs and alcohol,” Monroe said. “Sometimes it’s like this. It comes together bit by bit to form a perfect storm.”
