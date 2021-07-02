A game of strategy and finesse

On Saturday, Dr. James Huff — known to his friends as Jimmy — will be hosting a Golf-Croquet Tournament on his very own world-caliber croquet course.
Croquet is a surprisingly intricate game, where strategy and control are the secret to success. The game and its varieties is played across the world, including some outstanding resorts. But Huff has his own championship level course in his backyard on Lake Carroll.
Golf-croquet, the variety being played here today, is by far the most popular version. It’s simple in format and allows for no extra shots.
Huff told the Times-Georgian on Friday that this will be the first tournament he has hosted since the pandemic. Usually, tournaments are held all throughout the year, he said.
“I try to have a tournament around the Fourth of July every year,” said Huff. “We just got back from Highlands. They have had two tournaments in the last month.”
For this specific tournament, Huff has invited several ranked players, including those from the Carroll County area and other states.
The tournament began on Thursday, July 1, and will end today, July, 3. It is being played on Huff’s personal course, constructed with a bed of sand and gravel to suit a specific species of carefully cropped grass, which Huff explains to be high-maintenance.
“I started playing backyard croquet about 20 years ago in Carrollton,” he said. “We played with a very un-leveled lawn. We went and saw some tournaments and saw how nice their lawns were, and we wanted to build a better one.”
Though the sport does not require much strength and fitness, it can get pretty competitive, as it is all about strategy and finesse.
According to Huff, the objective of the game is to hit the balls through the course of six hoops in the right sequence in each direction, then finish by hitting them against the center peg.
“The lawn ideally is flat and leveled, so it allows for a better hit on the balls” said Huff. “It’s on real low-cut grass, like a putting-green in golf, so that you can hit the ball smoothly and evenly. That’s what I pride my court as being flat and level opposed to other courts.”
The game consists of four balls—blue, red, black, and yellow, which represent teams as well as the playing order. However, there are alternative colors if more people want to play, such as green, pink, brown, and white.
It can be played by two, four, or six players, though typically there are two one-on-one games going at once.
A side scores a point when it passes through a hoop, and once one set of six wickets are played in sequence, they are played again in the other direction.
Referees are usually not required to be the timekeeper and should only undertake this tasks if it is absolutely necessary, and only when acting as Referee in Charge (RiC).
“Croquet is supposed to be played as an honest game,” said Huff. “You are supposed to call faults and penalties on yourself.
“We do have referees if there is a questionable play that will come out and make sure everybody does the stroke accurately or by the rules.”
On Saturday, the tournament winner will receive a trophy.
