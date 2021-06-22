The clock is ticking for 670 Carroll County voters to speak up before their voter registration is canceled — if any of them still live here.
Those voters were on a list issued Friday by the Secretary of State’s office of people whose records will be removed if they are not heard from before 40 business days since Friday, June 18. That is approximately Aug. 16, depending on how the state accounts for the Independence Day holiday.
The list, in Excel format, is available from the Secretary of State’s website (sos.ga.gov) under the announcement of “list maintenance.”
This is the first such maintenance of the state’s voter list since the November 2020 general election. Federal law does not permit voter record purges during a general election year, although there are monthly corrections made to remove names of people who have died or who have had felony convictions that voided their civil rights.
In all, the list issued Friday contains the names of some 102,000 Georgia voters who will be removed unless they act to preserve their registration. That list contains the names of 670 people from Carroll County.
According to a spokesman at the Secretary of State’s office, these are people who have not participated in elections for nine years. Many may have moved and could be listed on a national change of address database.
Everyone on the list has been sent a notification letter. If they do not respond within the 40-day deadline, their names will be removed from the state’s records.
Anyone whose name has been removed will have an opportunity to re-register, according to the Secretary of State official. The official added that they can do so before the November general election.
Voters can always check the status of their registration through the Georgia “My Voter Page” website, mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Georgia law says that otherwise eligible voters can lose their registrations if they don’t participate in elections after a number of years. Voters are said to be “inactive” if they don’t vote for five years, and their registrations are then voided if they miss the next two general elections, or a total of nine years, the spokesman said.
However, the “inactive” voters are still eligible. The spokesman said that if anyone on the list responds to the query within the 40-day period, their registration will return to active status.
Georgia has enrolled in a 30-state computer network called ERIC or Electronic Registration Information Center. The system is supposed to notify elections officials within those states if someone registers to vote in other state, obtains a new drivers license, or changes their address.
