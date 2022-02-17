The continued prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its myriad of negative and sometimes catastrophic effects on society throughout the nation has fueled the rise of domestic violence, homelessness, and hunger, according to sociologists, counseling professionals, welfare workers, and law enforcement.
One particular group that attempts to meet the specific needs of women and children whose lives are so adversely affected by abuse that often escalates into overt fear, serious physical and emotional harm, and despair is the Carroll County Emergency Shelter.
And in an attempt to fund its multiple endeavors to assist these individuals the organization is once again holding its annual 5K Race on Sunday, March 6 at the East Carroll Recreation Center located at 410 North Lakeshore Drive in Carrollton.
The 5K race, which is called “A Step at a Time,” is a major fundraiser for the Carroll County Emergency Shelter.
“Many of these women and children who leave their homes and find a safe haven at the shelter often leave with just the clothes on their backs. They are some of society’s most vulnerable,” said Kathy Head, a board member of the Carroll County Women’s Shelter.
“The Shelter provides them with a safe haven from the violence they are experiencing, as well as food and clothing, until they can make other living arrangements,” Head explained.
The 20th annual 5K Race/Walk/Run is a pre-qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race.
Both runners and sponsors for the race are being sought.
“What is most needed are sponsors,” Head noted.
“The money donated by sponsors goes directly to the Shelter. Your name and or company name will be listed on the tee shirt that will be awarded to every runner and also in the big “THANK YOU” notice in the Times-Georgian after the race,” Head said.
All donations are tax-deductible.
A $25 entry fee to compete in the race is due by March 4. The race-day fee will be $30. Awards will be made to the overall male and female runners, masters competitors, and the top three male and female runners in five-year age groups.
Pre-registered entrants will be guaranteed a commemorative tee shirt. For online registration go to Run SignUp.com.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the race kicks off at 5 p.m.
“Please consider being a sponsor and also consider getting some great exercise by walking or running in the race,” Head said.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting Carol Hogan at cbhogan@charter.net.
