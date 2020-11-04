The Carroll County Humane Society Dog Show will be moved to an online format this year.
The Humane Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but despite plans for a “bigger and better” celebration, the competition will not be held live this year.
Instead, the competition will be moved to a photo-based show, where pets compete in five categories: best costume, best kisser, most unique, best rescue (for dogs adopted from a rescue group or shelter), and best senior (for dogs 8 years old and over).
Registration is now open and dog parents can register their pets at the CCHS website at carrollcountyhumane.org/fun-dog-show. Each pet can be entered in multiple categories; the deadline is midnight on Sunday, Nov. 15.
There is no registration fee, but donations are encouraged. Normally, the dog show generates revenue and is a major fundraiser with sponsors, T-shirt sales, food sales, raffles, as well as entry fees.
“Our online show will depend solely on donations from entrants and observers,” said CCHS president Teresa Leslie. “In these challenging times, we did not want cost to be a barrier to anyone participating in the fun of the dog show, so we are asking for donations on the registration page, rather than a fixed entry fee.”
When applying, applicants will upload photos for each of the categories entered. Based on these photos, judges will declare winners in each category and announce them Friday, Nov. 20.
There are three judges this year: veterinarian Dr. Leslie Willis of Carroll County Animal Hospital, Times-Georgian columnist and first time dog show judge Joe Garrett, and rector of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Rev. Jeff Jackson.
In each category, the first-place winners will receive a trophy and ribbon and the second- and third-place finishers will win ribbons.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the humane society has not held a fundraiser due to restrictions on public gatherings, however has been making efforts to continue their support of animals and their families.
The society has an Empty Pet Bowls program for any families in need of help in feeding their pets. Normally, this program would be limited to 150 families.
“We hand out dog and cat food every Saturday from noon until two,” said Leslie. “We are committed to making sure no animals go hungry and none get turned into the shelter because their families cannot afford to care for them. EPB is our most expensive program and usually much of the money raised at the Fun Dog Show is dedicated to this crucial program.”
