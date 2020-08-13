Just six school days after the start of school in Bremen, the district is reporting five students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 have had direct exposure.
Classes began at the Bremen City Schools on Aug. 5 as normally scheduled. In an email sent to parents Wednesday evening, Superintendent David Hicks provided an update on the status of COVID-19 in the schools.
The update provides data on students and staff who have been tested for, exposed to, or symptomatic of COVID-19 and the data provided is current as of the afternoon of Aug. 12.
“We have required some students and staff to quarantine based upon either a positive test of the student/staff member or due to a parent/family member testing positive in their household,” said Hicks in the update.
The update breaks down COVID-19 by students, teachers and staff at each of the four schools --Jones Elementary School, Bremen Academy, Bremen Middle School, and Bremen High School.
Generally, direct exposure is defined as interaction withing six feet, beyond 15 minutes, and with no face coverings having been worn while interacting with someone who has either tested positive or exhibiting symptoms.
At the elementary school, which has students from Pre-Kindergarten to the third grade, there were three students positive with COVID-19, two students with symptoms, 14 with direct exposure, seven with a negative test, four with a pending test result, and 12 with possible exposure to family with symptoms.
There have been two classroom teachers at JES who have had direct exposure to the virus.
Bremen Academy, for the fourth- and fifth-grade students, had no students with either a positive or negative test result. Additionally, there are no tests pending and no students with symptoms. There are three students who have had direct exposure and two with possible exposure to family with symptoms.
The academy has had one classroom teacher with symptoms and one with direct exposure, one with pending test results, and one with possible exposure to family with symptoms.
The middle school, which has sixth- through eighth-grade students, had two students with positive results and two with a negative test, while there are six with pending test results. There have been 10 students with direct exposure and four with possible exposure to family with symptoms.
One teacher at the middle school has been tested as negative for the virus.
The high school, for ninth- through 12th-grade students, also had no positive COVID-19 results among students, and there were two students with negative tests and two who are pending test results. One student has symptoms and one student has had possible exposure to family with symptoms, while six have had direct exposure.
One teacher at the high school has had possible exposure to family with symptoms
Among support staff, there has been one staff member with a positive test result who is at both BA and BMS, and this person serves in a non-student contact position. One staff member at the central office has tested positive as well, and this person also had a non-student contact position.
One support staff member has displayed symptoms and one has had direct exposure, both of these being listed as staff at the central office in a non-student contact position.
There is no overlap in the reporting and each of the numbers presented in the data represents a different individual.
“We have been in school for six days thus far, separated by a weekend,” said Hicks. “Daily, we are reviewing information shared with us and collaboratively discussing the most cautious steps to take as situations arise. Most of those conversations are occurring between our school nurses, principals, and Mrs. Smith, our assistant superintendent, who is stationed at the board office.”
The Bremen schools had a number of protections in place for the start of the school year, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, the option for online school for any student, social distancing, and face-covering expectations.
The expectation for students at BA, BMS, and BHS is that they will “wear face coverings when within six feet of other people when inside,” according to the return to school plan.
At Jones Elementary, however, the wearing of face coverings is only “strongly encouraged when within 6 feet of other people and inside,” according to the reopening plan.
Staff at all of the schools are expected to wear face coverings when within six feet of other people and inside and the staff at all of the schools” are strongly encouraged to wear protective eyewear (can be just glasses, either prescription or non-prescription) when within six feet of other people and inside,” according to the reopening plan.
Meanwhile, the Haralson County School District had its students return to class on Aug. 11. Both the Carroll County School District and the Carrollton City School District have pushed back their start date.
The Carroll County School System will begin classes on Aug. 24 and the Carrollton City Schools pushed back the start of the school year to September 8.
“Again, we feel so very blessed that so much cooperation is occurring in our system,” said Hicks. “By and large, students, staff and parents have been tremendously understanding of this difficult situation and are trying to work with us and not against us.”
