There have been 35 students in Carroll County selected to compete for the Governor’s Honors Program.
The program is a four-week residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors.
This program takes place on the campus of Berry College in Rome and is designed for gifted and talented high school students. The program is held in the mid-summer, and during the day students will attend classes in specific areas of study and attend social and instructional activities in the evening.
There are 20 subject areas for which students may be nominated, and students who attend public, private, and home schools are all eligible.
A total of 25 students were selected from among the five high schools in the Carroll County School System. Carrollton High School put forth 10 of its students.
The nominees this year for the city schools are: Andrew Beam, Walker Camp, Emily Conn, Emie Fleck, Tyler Grubbs, Greer Harper, Andrew Herndon, Georgia Noori, John Van Valen and Abigail Woznicki. All of the nominees are juniors, except for Camp, who is a sophomore.
At Bowdon High School, within the county school system, the nominees are Anna Grace Gay, Adam Stone, Aidan Astin, Jake Duke. and Olivia Hart.
At Central High School, the nominees are Anna Stober, Jackson Burns, Brock McWhorter, Kaitlyn Tucker, Bianka Vinci, Kira Babbs, William Smith, Anika Roessel, and Alexa Wagner.
At Mt. Zion High School, the nominees are Caleb Morse and Nathan Cowart.
At Temple High School, the nominees are Jos Fralick, Paula-Gail Whitelock, Sarah Shivers, and Sara Reese.
At Villa Rica High School, the nominees are Emma Guthrie, Akin Fowowe, Owen Haynes, Ian Wilkinson, Nicholas Goolsby.
The local students will be covering subjects such as mathematics, science, virtual arts, social studies, agricultural research, music, communicative arts, world languages, engineering.
These students will now prepare for state, which also includes an application and personal interview process. Finalists will be announced next spring and the program will be held June 13 through July 10 at Berry College in Rome.
