In mid-April, Carroll County witnessed one of the most horrific high-speed chases to date that resulted in three law enforcement officers shot and wounded, one suspect dead, and one in custody.
Aaron Shelton, 22 of Alabama, was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery.
Pier Shelton, 28 of Alabama, was killed by police after the chase ended near Ithica Elementary School, located off Highway 61 near Villa Rica.
Dramatic dash-cam video released of the incident shows deputies Jamison Troutt and Jay Repetto pull up to a Villa Rica Police vehicle stopped along Whitworth Road.
As deputies do so, a man armed with a rifle, later identified as Pier, suddenly appears — emerging in front of the parked patrol car’s bright, flashing blue lights.
The video clearly shows Pier as he levels a high-powered weapon GBI agents have identified as an AK-47, and opens fire at the deputies’ car.
The first shot crippled the vehicle, shutting off its electrical system. And as Pier advanced on the car, another burst of fire pierced the windscreen directly in front of where the deputies were sitting.
Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway underwent surgery for his wounds, Villa Rica policeman Chase Gordy was wounded twice, and Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy Jay Repetto was wounded in the arm.
Both Gordy and Repetto were released from hospitals shortly after the incident, but Holloway had remained in Atlanta where he had undergone therapy with specialists, who reported that Holloway did “amazingly well” in his recovery.
Holloway welcomed home
On July 14, Sgt. Rob Holloway was returned home to a hero’s welcome on the streets of Carrollton, escorted by a large number of first responders.
Dozen of patrol cars from law enforcement agencies across west Georgia participated in the escort, which began in downtown Atlanta, traveled Interstate 20, and through Adamson Square.
Passing through the square, each vehicle sounded sirens while emergency lights flashed. The vehicles involved included patrol cars from Douglas County, Hiram, Carrollton, Villa Rica, Tallapoosa, Temple, and Whitesburg.
The escort made a slow procession through Adamson Square, which was closed to traffic so that hundreds of civilians and law enforcement agencies could line the streets and wish Holloway a safe return.
Many waved Thin Blue Line flags, and two fire department trucks extended their ladders so that two of the flags could hang from a cable.
Officers honored in ceremony
Law enforcement agencies from Carroll County, Carrollton, and Villa Rica presented Purple Hearts and medals of valor to lawmen involved in the April 12 shootout with a gunman.
Law Enforcement Purple Hearts are given to officers injured in the line of duty, while medals of valor are given to those who go above and beyond what is expected in the line of duty, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office presented medals of valor to Capt. Guy Pope, Cpl. Jamison Troutt, deputy Michael Reed, deputy Kent Evans, deputy Levi Cavender, and deputy Jay Repetto.
Repetto also received the Purple Heart medal due to being wounded in the incident.
The Carrollton Police Department presented Sgt. Rob Holloway and his shift with various recognitions.
Cpl. David Hernandez, officer Bradley Lopez, officer Kane Moore, office Alec Uglum, officer Richard Brice, and officer Zack Hicks received the Life Saving Award for their immediate acts that ultimately saved Holloway’s life.
Holloway and Cpl. Wesley Cheatwood were awarded the medal of valor for showing exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect human life.
Holloway was also presented the Purple Heart for being wounded during his acts of exceptional courage.
Also honored were several Villa Rica officers, including Chase Gordy, who was shot twice in the incident.
Villa Rica Chief Michael Mansour recognized officer Chase Gordy, Sgt. Drew Fowler, office Kane Hemmingway, officer Wally Rodriguez, and officer William Walton.
Each of these officers received a medal of valor except for Walton, who Mansour said, was solely recognized for his acts of providing first aid to those who were hit during the attack.
In addition to the medal of valor, Gordy received a Purple Heart.
