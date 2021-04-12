Three law enforcement officers from Carroll County were shot and wounded early Monday during a police chase that ended with one person dead from police gunfire and another suspect in custody.
All three officers were treated at Atlanta hospitals. Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway underwent surgery for his wounds. Villa Rica policeman Chase Gordy was wounded twice, and Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy Jay Repetto was wounded in the arm. Repetto has been treated and released; the other officers were being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.
In addition, a Georgia State Patrol trooper was fired upon during the chase. His vehicle was disabled, but the trooper was not reported injured.
The GBI, which is investigating the incident, said that a 28-year-old Alabama man identified as Pier Shelton was killed by police after the chase ended near Ithica Elementary School, located off Highway 61 near Villa Rica.
Police arrested Shelton’s brother, Aaron Shelton, 22, also of Alabama. Authorities said he was arrested after negotiations with law enforcement.
Shelton is being held at the Carroll County Jail on five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery, authorities said. They added that these are initial charges and that further charges may be added as the investigation unfolds.
Ithica Elementary School was closed for the day Monday. Law officers also shut down a portion of Highway 61 near the crime scene, rerouting traffic through side streets. County school officials said it is expected that the school will resume classes today (Tuesday, April 13).
Monday’s statement by the GBI said the incident began at 3:34 a.m. when a state patrol trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at high speed eastbound on Interstate 20. It ended some 90 minutes later in gunfire after police officers from multiple agencies converged on the site where the high-speed chase ended.
At a morning press conference at the Villa Rica State Patrol Post, located only a short distance from where the chase ended, Capt. Brandon Dawson, commander of Troop D, told reporters that a trooper from that post was monitoring eastbound traffic on I-20 near mile marker 10 between the Waco and Bremen exits. As he did so, he clocked a 2015 Nissan Sentra that was traveling at 111 mph, Dawson said.
The trooper went after the car, which pulled over to the side of the road. But, as the trooper approached the rear of the vehicle, the Nissan sped away.
According to Dawson and the GBI, the trooper then went in pursuit and was able to perform a precision immobilizing technique (PIT) maneuver designed to force a fleeing vehicle to turn 180 degrees, stall and stop. But the driver was able to regain control of the car and continued to flee.
When the trooper caught up with the vehicle again, the officer attempted to initiate a second PIT — but it is reported that the passenger of the Nissan leaned out of the front passenger window and began firing at the trooper with a rifle. The gunfire disabled the trooper’s vehicle, but the officer had already radioed information to other police agencies that had begun to respond.
In Carrollton, the chase was taken up by city police. Police Chief Joel Richards said his officers continued the chase through the city and toward the intersection of Highway 166 (the Bypass) and Highway 61 headed toward Villa Rica. During the chase, Richards said the passenger in the Nissan continued to shoot at officers, leaning out of the passenger window to do so.
Sgt. Holloway was struck by at least one of the rounds and lost control of his patrol car, ultimately colliding with a utility pole, Richards said. Other police units stopped to render aid, but the chase continued, having been taken up by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Villa Rica Police Department.
Holloway was taken by air ambulance to Grady Hospital. Richards told the Times-Georgian, however, that he had spoken with the officer, whom he said was conscious and alert at the time. A police department spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Holloway, who has been with the city police force since 2008, was in stable condition following the surgery.
The GBI said the chase continued at a high rate of speed up Highway 61 until the Nissan crashed on a road near Ithica Elementary School. The driver and passenger reportedly fled the vehicle.
Authorities from several agencies, including units from Douglas, Haralson and Paulding counties, converged on the scene and sealed off the roadways as authorities searched for the men in the predawn darkness.
At 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., gunshots were fired toward officers, the GBI said. Gordy returned fire and was shot twice. Repetto was also shot and wounded in the arm at this time, according to Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley.
Authorities said that Pier Shelton was shot by officers and died at the scene. Aaron Shelton was taken into custody following what Langley described as a negotiation. Authorities did not immediately disclose the area where police fatally wounded Pier Shelton.
Early morning police radio traffic indicated a large police response at the area around Whitworth and Daniel roads, located just east of Ithaca Elementary School, and near some storage units. Throughout Monday, authorities continued to investigate the multiple crime scenes associated with the incident.
It was not known which agency’s authorities fired the shots that killed the suspect, or which agency captured the other person. GBI authorities declined to give further information, including the type and caliber of the long gun used to attack the police officers, citing the need for further investigation.
Because this was an officer-involved shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked by the local agencies to investigate both the suspect’s death and the shooting incidents against police authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.