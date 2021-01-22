Three schools in the Carroll County System have moved to hybrid learning following an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Villa Rica High School, Bay Springs Middle School and Temple Middle School all moved to the newly developed plan by which students alternate between distance learning and in-person instruction. This method will reduce the number of students on buses and school campuses at a given time while not closing the schools entirely, school officials say.
Students at VRHS and BSMS are expected to return to a regular schedule on Monday, Feb. 8.
The school system did not disclose the number of cases at each individual school to the Times-Georgian. The district-wide numbers will be posted on Monday.
“There are multiple factors we evaluate in order to determine when a campus transitions to a Hybrid Learning Model, including the number of student cases, staff cases, the availability of substitute teachers, the ability to cover classes, and the size of the facility in comparison with the number of students it serves,” said a statement from the school system.
A report on COVID-19 in school-age children from the the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) shows that as of Jan. 14, COVID-19 in this demographic is mostly “high” and “increasing” in Carroll County.
Within the last 14 days of the report, there have been six cases among children younger than 4, 48 cases for children 5 to 17 years old, and 52 cases for those 18 to 22 years old, as of Jan. 14. These numbers are the same as the numbers reported by the state last week.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in the county as Tanner Health System announced on Friday that it has administered nearly 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, the health system learned that they have been granted status as a mass vaccination site by the state, which officials said would enable the health system to receive more doses of the vaccine.
A vaccine order list from DPH shows that Tanner Medical Centers in Carrollton and Villa Rica requested 3,900 Pfizer vaccines and received the full amount. They each also requested 3,000 Moderna doses, but have only received 1,000 doses of that, according to the order list.
As doses arrive, Tanner is planning vaccination clinics, and so far the health system has implemented appointment-only COVID-19 clinics. The amount of vaccine received will determine how many appointments Tanner can make available.
These appointment-only clinics are hosted by its hospitals in Carrollton and Villa Rica, in addition to a location at the Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen.
“The health system is exploring opportunities with other regional partners, including churches, to serve as venues for future vaccination clinics,” said a statement from the health system
There have been 5,676 cases of COVID-19 infection over the last two weeks within Carroll County. Since the pandemic began, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that in Carroll 105 people have died with 48 other probable deaths.
Carroll County remains on the list of counties with high transmission indicators; only five out of Georgia’s 159 counties are not on this list. To be listed, a county must have had more than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had more than 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
For the week of Jan. 9-15, Carroll County had a 21% rate of emergency department visits for COVID-19, which is 3% lower than the week prior. As for visits with influenza-like illness, that rate was at 2%, the same rate as the week prior.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Jan. 21, there was a 16.93% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests and 65,036 tests performed. There are 65 cases in the health system, or 17.6% of the total 366 beds.
The health system also reported that 44 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 24.3% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were 19 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 13.1%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has two of its 25 licensed beds occupied by COVID patients.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Jan. 15, out of the 14,990 students enrolled, 51 students had a positive COVID-19 test. There were 622 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 4% of students.
Of the 1,868 employees, 19 have had a positive test and 16 had possible exposure or were symptomatic.
At Carrollton City Schools as of Jan. 22, there were 38 students with a positive test out of the 5,431 students enrolled. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 115.
Of the 576 staff members, there were five employees who had a positive test. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was eight.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Jan. 20, 40 students and seven employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week Jan. 13 to Jan. 19.
