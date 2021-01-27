Three area residents were charged after allegedly helping a murder suspect hide from law enforcement.
Christian Davis, 26, of Temple was wanted in connection with the Jan. 8 murder of Jacob Helting, 30, also of Temple. Davis avoided apprehension for weeks, but on Monday, after receiving a tip, law enforcement surrounded a home in the Felton area of Haralson County. While one of the three occupants answered the front door, Davis was caught trying to slip out the side door, said Haralson County Capt. Edwin Ivey.
Davis was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime and terroristic threats and acts. He was in Haralson County Jail on Wednesday with no bond set.
The occupants of the house — Ashley McAdams, 29, of Buchanan; Sherri Rogers, 42, of Buchanan; and James Miller, 28, of Rockmart — were charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal. They also were in Haralson County Jail with no bond set on Wednesday. Requests for a bond had been denied for them, Ivey said.
