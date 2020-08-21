There have been 275 new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County in the past two weeks, and West Georgia Technical College reported 11 positive cases since late July.
County wide, there are have now been 2,175 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have been a total of 56 deaths, which is four more than what was reported last week’s update; however, those deaths did not occur within the last week.
DPH is reporting 139 total hospitalizations among Carroll County residents, while Tanner Health System’s weekly report has 40 current hospitalizations across its health system, as of Aug. 21.
This data from Tanner reflects cases that have been tested and/or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin, while DPH tracks by county of origin.
At Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, 32 COVID-19 patients occupy 181 total licensed beds as of Aug. 21, or 17.6% of all beds. At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, eight patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 5.5% of all beds, were hospitalized.
Both Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama in Wedowee were reporting no hospitalizations as of Aug. 21.
There have been a total of 2,690 positive test results and 19,492 total tests performed, while there are 120 tests awaiting results. The health system is reporting a 13.89% positive rate for tests.
WGTC has had 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on campuses since employees began returning in late July.
These 11 cases are out of a total population of all of the technical college campuses, which this fall semester was approximately 7,500 students, faculty and staff, according to WGTC officials.
There have been five classes of students that have had to be quarantined, though some of these classes have already returned to campus and no additional individuals have become sick.
Cases are traced and there have been others who have been quarantined based on exposures, the school officials said.
Based on tracing and follow-up, officials at the technical college do not believe there has been any community transmission on campus.
An “on-campus case” is determined if the individual tests positive up to 48 hours after being present on one of the campuses.
“The 11 cases have been distributed across our five campuses. No one campus has been disproportionately affected,” said a statement from the technical college.
Each case is examined by a team of medical and safety professionals so that the individual can be advised on how to best protect others he or she contacts and also the campus community.
Faculty, staff and students are following CDC and DPH guidelines which include physical distancing, wearing face masks and frequent cleaning of surfaces and “numerous changes” have been made across campus facilitates to comply with the guidelines.
Some of those changes are, “the addition of clear acrylic shields in customer service areas, physical distancing markers and signage, touchless faucets and restroom fixtures, sanitizer and cleaning stations throughout our facilities, and the use of additional PPE where needed in particular instructional labs,” according to the statement.
“We have been very pleased with the way students, faculty and staff are following guidelines to protect themselves from exposure,” the statement added. “Eleven cases is an extremely small number in proportion to all students, faculty and staff. We continue to do all we can to help our students achieve their goals even in the midst of challenging times.”
