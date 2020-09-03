The Carroll County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to accept the donation of 106 acres for a future county park near Villa Rica.
The seven commissioners approved the agreement with Topsoil Preservation Alliance Circa 106, LLC during a Tuesday board meeting.
The land is located at 660 Moss Ferry Road, which is just south of Flat Rock Road. The property’s value is assessed at $256,715, according to a document attached to the donation agreement on the county’s website. It is currently undeveloped.
In 2018, a conservation easement was placed on the property, according to Stacey Blackmon the county attorney, who discussed the plan during the Aug. 27 commission work session.
That means use of the land is restricted, with permitted uses including protecting the critical habitat and certain “low impact” outdoor recreation and education, which would fit with the possible future county park.
Legally, the county would have to complete a “Phase One report,” which Blackmon also says is the “environmental report.”
“I am very thankful to our constituent and fellow community member Jeff Matthews for donating this property, of offering to donate it for us; I see it as a great way to preserve some more land for Carroll County” said County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan.
Morgan continued to say that the park would be a passive park, meaning that there would be no facilities installed on the site, so that any future commissioners would not be “burdened” with any other buildings or employees.
Commissioner Clint Chance echoed Morgan’s appreciation for the donation, calling passive parks the “way of the future.”
“I think when you look at all of the elements surrounding this, I don’t know that we could have a more perfect opportunity,” said Chance.
This is not the first land donation that Villa Rica has seen in recent years. In 2015, Villa Rica received 159. acres of undeveloped green space from the Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land for use as a passive park and passive recreation facility.
That facility, the Connors Road Park, is still being converted for that use by the city, with minimal facilities.
