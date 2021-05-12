10 Students recognized for Academics, Arts and Athletics

The Carrollton Board of Education honored 10 Carrollton High School seniors on Tuesday for representing the “Three A’s”.
This year, the honorees were Kate Albertus, Chaz Chambliss, Natalie Davis, Cole Fendley, Caroline Fjeran, Scout Jennings, Eujin Kang, Sebastian Mason II, Mikenli Moreland, and Chael Sullivan.
The “Three A’s” program is designed to honor students’ personal achievements in Academics, Arts, and Athletics. These students have been going above and beyond throughout their academic career.
“Part of this recognition pays tribute to the students’ ability to balance all three — a testament to their perseverance and character,” said CHS Principal, David Brooks.
More than 80 CHS alumni have been honored with this award. The Class of 2021 was particularly exceptional, with 10 seniors recognized this year.
During the presentation, Brooks calculated the combined efforts of these students and came up with the following—They have taken 111 Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), and Dual Enrollment courses. They have a combined 95.5 GPA, have earned 50 varsity letters, and have taken more than 30 debate, visual arts, or performing arts courses.
“It is already an achievement to excel in any of these areas, but when you consider the demands to be exceptional in all three, you come to appreciate how well-rounded and dedicated these students are,” said Brooks.
Albertus may have had a quiet and reserved reputation in school, but she is a top academic student as well as an accomplished athlete who her teachers say does not shy away from any challenges or opportunities thrown her way. Albertus has served on Student Council since she was a freshman and is an officer for several clubs— including National Honor Society (NHS), National Spanish Honor Society (NSHS), and Beta Club. Also, she has been recognized for her athletic abilities in varsity softball and lacrosse.
Chambliss has excelled in all three areas. He has earned academic letter all four years of high school, he is a member of NHS, and has been awarded many other academic accolades. Chambliss is a talented visual artist. His works have been exhibited in art festivals and was awarded the Art II department award his junior year. However, he is most known on the football field, achieving All-Area, All-Region, and All-State defensive team honors all four years, All-State 1st Team defense in 2020, the AJC Super 11 roster, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, and Top 5 nominee for the High School Butkus Award.
Davis is considered stellar in the classroom, and has an exceptional artistic eye. She thrives on the soccer field as well as the volleyball court. Her perennial popularity has landed her on the Homecoming Court every year. Academically, she has received numerous achievement awards, despite carrying a rigorous load of 14 AP and IB courses. She holds seven varsity letters in soccer and volleyball and has contributed in many region championships, Elite 8 and Final 4 appearances.
Fendley is an exceptional student, according to his teachers. A propensity for Spanish elevated him to semi-final status in the Governor’s Honors Program. He was also selected for an elite Southwire Engineering Academy internship and named a finalist in the prestigious QuestBridge Scholars Program. He is a Georgia Merit Scholar and a member of NHS and NSHS. Fendley has been on the varsity soccer team all four years of high school, serving as captain during his senior year.
Fjeran is in the top 5% of her class. She has not only taken the most rigorous AP and IB courses, but has also been a dual enrollment student at UWG and is an intern in the Southwire Engineering Academy. She is also the clarinet section leader in the band, and is a Top 4 player for the Lady Trojans.
Jennings is on the fast track — and not just figuratively speaking. The speedy Lady Trojan has set new school records in three track events, the 200 and 400 meters, and the 4x1 relay. Jennings is also an exceptional softball player, too, named the All-Region and All-State rosters and was named Outfielder of the Year for the west Georgia area. She has maintained honor roll status all throughout high school and has managed to try her hand in the visual arts.
Kang is an IB diploma candidate as well as one of CHS’s top students. She demonstrates strong leadership qualities which led her to be the Key Club President. She also is a member of the NHS, and the Beta Club. For the past four years, Kang has played tennis for the Lady Trojans, contributing in doubles.
Mason II has observed leadership styles with a keen eye and before he knew it, he was a leader himself. He served as Student Council President all four years of high school. He not only focused on school issues, but also civic ones. Most recently, he served as an assistant poll manager for Carroll County elections. He has honed his public speaking skills by taking debate and has used these talents to produce school spirit videos and other ventures. Academically, he has been on the honor roll his entire academic career and somehow finds time to be a member of the varsity baseball team.
Moreland is an ambassador for the IB program. She and other IB diploma candidates raise the awareness of IB in our area and beyond. She is a top academic student and has had success demonstrating her artistic talents in a variety of ways, including winning a Black History Month door contest her junior year. Moreland is also an athlete— competing as a varsity player for the volleyball team the past three years, and the capturing the region crown each time. She also has been named to the All-Region roster.
Sullivan epitomizes the Trojan all-around student. He is a strong academic student, a versatile athlete, and a creative pursuer of life. He has taken some of the most challenging AP classes, and has received special honors such as the DAR History Award and was named an Under Armor Semper Fi All-American. He is a three-sport athlete, competing in football, baseball, and gold. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has awarded Sullivan the Young Philanthropists and World Changer awards for his community work.
These students will now join the other honor recipients in a special display on the third floor of the high school’s main academic building.
