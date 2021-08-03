$10 million loan request to build water settling pond approved by council

Approval of a $10 million state loan request for a settling pond to expand the city’s water storage capabilities highlighted Monday’s meeting of the Carrollton Mayor and City Council.
The 20-year loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, administered by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) will enable the city to build a 155-million gallon settling pond near its existing water treatment facilities.
“We bought the land several years ago in anticipation of needing to add to our water storage capacity not only in case of drought conditions, but also because of added users,” explained Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard.
The city draws its water from the Little Tallapoosa River and stores it in three reservoirs, Lake Carroll, Lake Buckhorn, and at Sharps Creek.
As one of 40 cities in Georgia to receive a WaterFirst Community designation, the city is able to get an interest rate of less than one% (0.13%). The designations are issued by GEFA.
Grizzard said that water bills were increased 4% this year, and the increase is expected to continue for the next two years as a means to fund payments on the loan.
“Yes, we have made increases, but you also need to realize that even with the increases, we still have the lowest charge for water, sewage and trash pickup of any city around here,” Grizzard noted.
According to city officials, the new settling pond will not only provide an additional 20-day supply of water that could be needed in drought situations, but there should be an overall savings derived from treatment costs.
Also approved Monday night by the mayor and council were several recommendations by the city’s Planning Commission that included revisions to ordinances governing microbreweries in the city:
- continue to allow microbreweries by right in both of the city’s industrial districts and now permit them in all commercial zones, subject to issuance of a special use permit, which gives the Planning Commission and the Mayor and City Council the opportunity to review each request. Considerations for these special use permits include, but are not limited to, production volume, waste product disposal, distribution and vehicle access, hours of operation and impact to
- adjacent properties.
- defines differences between a brewery (producer of in excess of 15,000 barrels of malt beverages in a calendar year) and a microbrewery (produces no more than 15,000 barrels annually)
- specifies supplemental standards for specific use, including zoning districts in which breweries and microbreweries are allowed
All of the ordinance revisions recommended by the Zoning Commission related to breweries and microbreweries within the city limits of Carrollton were originally discussed in a public work session of the Mayor and Council last month.
Also approved during Monday’s council meeting were recommendations by the Planning Commission to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to increase the defined size of accessory structures located on property within the city limits. Those outbuildings can now be 400 square feet instead of the previous 200 square feet depending on specified design standards.
In other business, the council membersl approved a bid of $394,250.57 from Piedmont Paving, Inc. to expand the existing parking lot located near the University of West Georgia School of Nursing. The funds are provided to UWG by the University System of Georgia, but are encumbered by the City of Carrollton which acts as the project coordinator through an Intergovernmental Agreement.
Additionally, an annexation and rezoning request that had been recommended earlier this year by the Planning Commission was approved. The request by John Denney on behalf of Terra Verde Holding, LLC is to annex 0.71 acres located at 125 Brock Street from Carroll County jurisdiction to R-M (Residential Multi-Family) with conditions from the original 2016 subdivision approval in order to provide cohesiveness throughout the entire subdivision.
Also noted in the request was that the applicant intends to utilize this parcel exclusively for access to Phase II of Windmill Park Subdivision, but no development is planned for the site. According to Denney, the creation of this connection to the existing subdivision should help warrant the placement of a traffic light at the intersection of Brock St. and U.S. Highway 27 South. Because of a structure presently located on the site that will be removed, the road could not be extended.
In other action at the meeting, Tim Warren, a central figure in the business and financial life of the west Georgia region and a leader in several community organizations, was presented a “Key to the City” by Mayor Betty Cason and the City Council. A Douglas County native and Carrollton resident for many years.
Warren is currently president and CEO of the United Community Bank — West Georgia. He has been a member and continues to serve in leadership capacities of such entities as Carroll Tomorrow, Carrollton Payroll Development Authority, Tanner Medical Foundation, Carrolton Payroll Development Authority, and the West Georgia Regional Airport Authority. He was named Carroll County Citizen of the Year in 2017.
The Carrollton Mayor and Council regularly meets the first Monday of each month, but because of Labor Day the September meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.