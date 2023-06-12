Carroll County School Air Force JROTC Instructor Master Sergeant Steven Peters has been named the “Best of the Blue” as part of a program that recognizes outstanding instructors across the United States.
Peters is the Aerospace Science Instructor at Central High School. He is responsible for teaching Aviation History, the Science of Flight, Exploring Space, and physical training.
Under MSgt Peters’ leadership the JROTC has initiated a cadet progressive leadership program that includes extracurricular activities such as Academic Bowl Team, CyberPatriot Team, Drill Team, Color Guard, and the Kitty Hawk Air Society.
