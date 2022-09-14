Nationally-known comedienne Karen Morgan is coming to Carrollton for a show on Thursday, September 15, at 7 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
The show is a fundraising event for the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle.
Tickets range from $28 to $40 and are being sold through the Townsend Center online at townsendcenter.org, by phone at 678-839-4722 or in person at the Townsend Center during office hours (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For groups of eight or more, there is a 15% discount if purchased online.
Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America.” Since then, she has performed in comedy clubs and theaters from New York to Hollywood. In 2017 and 2018 she was a Super Finalist in Jeanne Robertson’s Humor Competitions.
“Karen’s southern comedy style invites the audience to sit in the front porch swing and laugh with her while she talks about family, parenting, marriage and life,” said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation.
Not only does the price of the ticket provide a fun evening, it also means that Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle, can continue to issue grants each year in support of women and children’s initiatives in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties. A total of $139,406 has been granted since 2009.
