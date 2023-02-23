PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Like a violin virtuoso using a new music stand, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado noticed a difference right away.
Not only are the bases bigger, but they feel different, too.
"It’s definitely different, for sure,” said Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner. "They look better. I just got to kind of keep playing with it and stepping on it and kind of like getting the feel for it. But it’s definitely different for sure.”
The bigger bases — going from 15- to 18-inch squares — are part of a flurry of changes by Major League Baseball designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game and make it more appealing to a younger generation of potential fans.
When the new rules were adopted by baseball's 11-person competition committee in September, the four players on the panel supported the bigger bases and voted against the use of a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts.
The new bases — “They look like a pizza box,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora cracked — cut down the distance between the bases by 4 1/2 inches. The distance between third and home and home and first was trimmed by 3 inches.
It doesn't sound like much, but the impact could be considerable.
Instead of waiting around for a three-run homer, big league teams could try a more aggressive approach on the basepaths. Coupled with new limits on what MLB calls disengagements — pickoff attempts or steps off the rubber — it's more important than ever that pitchers are quick to the plate and strong-armed catchers stay alert with runners on.
“The run game, preventing the run game, is something that we've talked about, we're going to continue to talk about, because ... the stolen-base attempt should increase a good bit, I think,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Major league teams finished with 2,486 steals in 3,297 attempts last year, up from 2,214 steals and 2,926 attempts in 2021, according to Sportradar, but much lower than 3,229 steals and 4,365 attempts a decade ago in 2012.
