By staff reports
A 15-year-old Carroll County girl who had been reported missing has been found safe.
A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said early Wednesday that Cassidy Curtis had been located in Michigan. She had been reported missing on Monday when deputies said had been seen getting into a vehicle at the corner of Lost Lake Drive and Lost Lake Trail. The vehicle was described as a minivan, dark in color, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge.
The family and deputies had asked the public for assistance in finding the girl.
