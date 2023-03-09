Ministerial Alliance thanks disaster relief volunteers

GRIFFIN — The Griffin-Spalding Ministerial Alliance held a prayer rally Sunday to thank those who volunteered in the cleanup efforts following the Jan. 12 tornadoes that hit the Griffin-Spalding community.
“Though small in numbers, it was significant in the effort our community has shown in working together,” Will Doss, executive pastor of Eagles Way Church and a member of the GSMA Steering Committee, said of the rally.
Sunday’s event was held at the Park at 6th in downtown Griffin.
Doss thanked the local pastors who attended the rally and offered prayers for the local governments, churches and the community.
The next meeting of the GSMA will be held at 8:30 a.m. April 27 at Historic City Hall.
Doss said pastors of all churches are invited to attend the meeting. Pastors unable to attend can email Doss at will@eagleswaychurch.org to be added to alliance’s mailing list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.