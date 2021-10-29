Mrs. Mildred Catherine Wade, age 103 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away, Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Mrs. Wade was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on February 20, 1918, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret V. Galeckas. She was retired from the Insurance Industry and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Inglis of Hudson, New Hampshire; son-in-law, Bill Clapp of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Diane (Keith) Hertel, Donald (Sandy) Inglis, George (Karen) Inglis, Suzanne Inglis, Beth (Shane) Deets, William B. (Carmela) Clapp, III; eight great grandchildren and numerous great great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Fields Wade; daughter, Joanne Clapp; son-in-law, Donald Inglis, Sr. and nine brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A Rosary will follow the visitation at 4 p.m.
Interment will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, Massachusetts.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.