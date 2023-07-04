Marzell Dean Williams, 63, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on July 2, 2023. She was born June 8, 1960 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Bonnell Thomas Dean Vickery & the late J.D. Dean.
Marzell was a homemaker and primary caregiver for her mother until her health failed. She enjoyed collecting recipes and going shopping with her sisters. Marzell was a devoted daughter, loyal sister, and loving wife. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Herman Dean, and her maternal grandparents, Claude & Idella Thomas.
Marzell leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Terry Wayne Williams; sisters, Sybil Rogers and Juanita Wilson; brother, Robbie Dean; nieces, Sheila (Tim) Dinger, Vickie Williford, Robin Wilson Gordon; and nephews, Ricky McGuire, Keith Dean, Dexter Wilson, and Shane McGuire.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Jiles officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the hour of service.
Flowers are welcome however the family would also appreciate
memorial contributions be made in Marzell’s name to Carroll County Mental Health Advocates by visiting www.ccmhadvocates.org or mailing a check to 118 South White Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
