Mark Alan O’Dell, age 59 of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born February 5, 1963 in Griffin, Georgia, the son of the late David Alan O’Dell and the late Reba Nell Williams.
Mark was a welder by trade.
He is survived by Angie O’Dell; daughters: Taryn Layman, Abby Blackwelder, and Reba O’Dell; sister: Tara Bellodas; grandchildren: Addalynn Blackwelder, Everleigh Blackwelder, Ansley Layman, Chance Strickland, Piper Eaves, Presley Blair, and Brentley Shaw; nieces: Kayla Collins, Jessica Dyer, Baylea Campbell; and nephew Trey Campbell.
In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.
Memorial service was held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. from Message of Christ Holiness Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.