Mrs. Maria Cecilie Thomas Bryan, age 89, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away November 29, 2022. She was born September 7, 1933 in Andernach, Germany to her late parents. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Randall Bryan; son, David Fred Bryan, and all of her siblings.
Maria is survived by her loving friends, Kenny and Ina Mullins, of Villa Rica.
Funeral services were held December 3, 2022 at 1:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Kenny Mullins and Bro. Barry Hutcheson officiating. Those serving as pallbearers were Reece Pascoe, Sid Pascoe, Caleb Smith, and Keena Smith. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Sympathies may be left at www.miller-funeralhome.com
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
