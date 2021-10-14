“But those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31.
Even the strongest people get tired at times, but God’s power and strength never diminish. He is never too tired or too busy to help and listen. His strength is our source of strength.
When you feel all of life crushing you and you cannot go another step, remember that you can call upon God to renew your strength. Waiting on the Lord is expecting that His promise of strength will help us to rise above life’s distractions and difficulties.
It also means trusting in God, that helps us to be prepared when He speaks to us. Then we will be patient when He asks us to wait and expect Him fulfill the promises found in His word. When you can’t hear His whispers, REST. God’s plan isn’t always found in the “DOING.” Many times it’s in the “WAITING.”
Peace is not when everyone agrees. It is when we can respect our disagreements and still play in the sandbox together. Faith is all about believing. You don’t know how it will happen but you know it will. No matter how far you’ve walked away form God, the return trip is only one step.
ABOUT GROWING OLDER ...
First — Eventually you will reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it. Second — The older we get, the fewer things seem worth waiting in line for. Third — Some people try to turn back their odometers. Not me; I want people to know “why” I look this way. I’ve traveled a long way, and some of the roads weren’t paved. Fourth — When you are dissatisfied and would like to go back to youth, think of algebra. Fifth — You know you are getting old when everything either dries up or leaks.
My grandchildren are the spring in my step, the song in my heart, the warmth in my smile, the frosting on my cake, the rose in my garden. THE LIGHT AND LOVE OF MY LIFE! Then I ask the Lord to protect them in this turbulent world, bless them and keep them safe.
I am a person that wants to do a lot of things trapped in a body that doesn’t.
You are the CEO of your life. Hire, fire, and promote accordingly. When your grown children don’t want to listen to you. Stop talking, life will teach them.
Think about this: KEEP YOUR BATTERIES CHARGED! When a flashlight grows dim or quit working, do you just throw it away? Of course not, you just change the batteries. When a person messes up or finds themselves in a dark place, do you cast them aside? Of course not! You help them change their batteries. Some need AA: attention and affection. Some need AAA: attention, affection, and acceptance. Some need C: compassion. Some need D: direction. And if they still don’t seem to shine, simply sit with them quietly and share your light.
Sometimes God will slow you down so that the evil ahead of you will pass before you get there. Your delay could mean your protection.
He is a good God! GOD WILL USE THE VERY THING THAT OTHERS THOUGHT WOULD BREAK YOU TO BUILD AND BLESS YOU. So let them throw bricks they’re just laying the foundation to your next blessing.
REMEMBER: God didn’t promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, sun without rain. But He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the fears, and light for the way. May the God of peace be with you !
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.