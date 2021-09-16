“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart. And lean not on your own understanding. In all thy ways, acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.” — Proverbs 3:5&6.
When we have an important decision to make, we sometimes feel that we can’t trust anyone, not even God. But God knows what is best for us. He is a better judge of what we want than even we are. We must trust Him completely in every choice we make. Bring your decisions to God in prayer, use the Bible as your guide, and then follow God’s leading.
Never underestimate how far a jealous person will go to destroy you.
RULES for TODAY
Do nothing that you would not like to be doing WHEN JESUS COMES. Go to no place where you would not like to be found WHEN JESUS COMES. Say nothing that you would not like to be saying WHEN JESUS COMES.
Although things are not perfect, Because of trials or pain Continue in thanksgiving. Do not begin to blame Even when the times are hard. Fierce winds are bound to blow God is forever able. Hold on to what you know. Imagine life without His love. Joy would cease to be. Keep thanking Him for all the things Love imparts to thee. Move out of “Camp Complaining. No weapon that is known On earth can yield the power, Praise can do alone, Quit looking at the future, Redeem the time at hand. Start every day with worship To thank is a command Until we see Him coming Victorious in the sky. We’ll run the race with gratitude, Xalting God most high. Yes, there’ll be good times and yes some will bad, Zion waits in glory where no one is ever sad!
Somebody died last night, but we didn’t. Somebody didn’t wake up this morning, but we did. We are not lucky, WE ARE BLESSED! Stop getting sad over small things, stop getting emotional over things you can’t control. It’s time for you to be happy again. You deserve happiness.
Enjoy your day anyway, don’t let five bad minutes ruin your whole day. Wanna make somebody mad? Accept what they did to you and go be happy. People hate when they can’t destroy you.
Two things to remember in life: Take care of your thoughts when you are alone and take care of your words when you are with people. Forgive your younger self. Believe in your current self. Create your future self. Whatever and whoever you claim to be, just be real.
Don’t worry about what people think of you, or about the way they make you feel. If people want to see you as a good person, they will. If they want to see you as a bad person, absolutely nothing will stop them. Ironically, the more you try to show them your good intentions, the more reason you give them to knock you down if they are committed to misunderstanding you.
Keep your head up high and be confident in what you do. Be confident in your intentions and keep your eyes ahead instead of wasting your time on those who want to drag you back. Because you can’t change people’s views, you have to believe that true change for yourself comes from within, not from anyone else.
As long as we have memories, yesterday remains. As long as we have hope, tomorrow awaits. As long as we have LOVE, today is beautiful. I have survived too many storms to be bothered by raindrops. There comes a time in your life when you walk away from all the drama and people who create it. You surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Forget the bad and focus on the good. Love the people who treat you right, pray for the ones who do not. Life is too short to be anything but happy.
Falling down is a part of life, getting back up is living. TO GOD BE THE GLORY!
