A 22-year-old man was killed July 22 when the a dirt bike he was riding collided with an ATV.
A preliminary Georgia State Patrol report identified the victim as Brandon Mark Thomaston of Carrollton.
The report states that the accident took place at around 7 p.m. on Old Four Notch Road near Horsely Mill Road, outside the Cross Plains community.
The report states that a Kawasaki dirt bike was northbound on Old Four Notch Road and negotiating a left curve on the wrong side of the roadway when the motorcycle collided with a southbound Polaris four-wheeler.
Both the report and Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock identified Thomaston as the driver of the dirt bike. Hancock also said that Thomaston was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Details on whether the driver of the four-wheeler was injured and their condition were not available from the State Patrol.
A funeral service for Thomaston is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.