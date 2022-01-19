GRIFFIN — The Griffin man arrested on seven counts of false imprisonment after at least eight people diagnosed with mental and/or physical disabilities were found locked in his home’s basement has posted bond and has been released from the Spalding County Jail, Griffin Police Department Public Information Officer Laurie Littlejohn said Wednesday.
Curtis Keith Bankston, 55 and his wife, Sophia Simm-Bankston, are accused of operating an unlicensed personal care facility at a Valley Road residence under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith Second Chance. Further investigation uncovered the couple was in control of the people’s finances, medications and public benefits, Littlejohn said.
Bankston claimed to be a pastor and was said to be the one responsible for locking the individuals in the basement as his wife assisted, authorities said.
“The investigation also revealed that these individuals had been denied their medications and, in some instances, medical care, as well,” Littlejohn said Tuesday. “All residents were believed to suffer from a diminished mental capacity and could not care for themselves.”
During a preliminary hearing for Bankston held Friday, Jan. 14, bond was set at $15,000, Spalding County Superior Court records show. Simm-Bankston has not been taken into custody as of press time Wednesday.
According to an arrest warrant, Bankston “had all victims in the basement of the residence with all exterior and interior doors locked with key deadbolt locks on the door. (Bankston) would lock all victims in the basement at night, remove the keys from the locks and would not allow the victims out of the basement until 8 a.m.”
The people found in the basement ranged in age from 23 to 65 years old, authorities said.
The situation was discovered Jan. 13 when Griffin Fire-Rescue and Spalding Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a patient at the home having a seizure. Personnel had to climb through a window in the home’s basement to reach the patient because the entry door to the basement was dead-bolted, Littlejohn said Tuesday.
“I don’t believe the neighbors ever saw any group home members outside, but a concrete wall would block the view if they went out,” Littlejohn said Wednesday on if neighbors had noticed anything unusual at the the home.
Littlejohn said all individuals, five of which are wards of the state, have been placed by the Department of Human Services into suitable care and housing.
“The personnel on the scene felt that the conditions warranted immediate action. The home was in disarray and not conducive to clean and sanitary living conditions,” Littlejohn said.
“The residents needed to have medical attention out of an abundance of caution. All were checked and are as well as can be expected.”
Further charges are likely pending the completion of the GPD and DHS investigations.
“It is both frightening and disgusting to see the degree to which these individuals have been taken advantage of by people who were in a position of trust. The City of Griffin, along with DHS, will continue to use any resources available to ensure this does not happen again,” Littlejohn said Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.