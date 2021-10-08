Mamie Marie Springer, age 95 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Cedar Valley Nursing Home after a long battle with dementia. She was born May 10, 1926, in Temple, Georgia, the daughter of the late Abner and Mamie Calhoun.
She was a faithful member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church until her health prohibited her from attending. Marie was a domestic worker for many years, but her passion was baby sitting kids. She always had children in her home, which she enjoyed so much. It made her feel good to see them grow up and become pillars in the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel D. Springer; her first husband, Harvey Thomas; son, Larry Thomas; sisters and brothers, Ollie Mary Daniel, Carrie McGlocton, Mattie Lou Chivers, Samuel Calhoun, Willie Calhoun, Emmett Calhoun, O. B. Calhoun, and A. C. Calhoun.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Mary Helen Pool and Pastor Terry Poole of Cedartown, Georgia, Cassandra Daniel and Bishop C. L. Daniel of Ocala, Florida, Harvey Lee Thomas, Calvin Thomas, and Alvin Thomas, all of Carrollton, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Betty Thomas of Carroll County; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bishop C. L. Daniel officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Barnard Poole, Terry Poole, Jr., Daidrien Poole, Reggie Poole, Kamal Thomas, and Joshua Jones.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
