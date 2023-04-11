Mrs. Mable Eidson Chatham, a lifelong Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023. She was born on April 30, 1933, the eldest child of the late Arlin “A.A.” Eidson and Ethelene Griffin Eidson.
Mable was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family. She worked as an administrative assistant at Southwire for many years and later retired from First Union Bank in Atlanta. Mable was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society, a devoted Christian and a Charter Member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She was greeted into Heaven by her parents and four siblings, Michael, Joe, Alvin and Donna.
She is survived by her children; Lynn Gable, Laurie Gable Barile, Leigh Gable Elbon and Lisa Gable Musto; sisters, Arlene Berryhill, Julia Cotton, Cheryl Cowart; brother, Rodney Eidson; ten grandchildren; and thirteen greatgrandchildren.
A memorial service was conducted on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12 p.m. from Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Members of the Red Hat Society will be seated as honorary pallbearers. The family received friends at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Roopville Road Building Fund, www.roopvilleroad.org, or the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mable Eidson Chatham.
