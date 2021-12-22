For over a decade, The Lowell Opry Show has maintained a 7 p.m. curtain time for their classic country music variety show. Now, in response to fans, the Copeland Hall show is moving to the 2 p.m, time slot. When asked why this longstanding evening show has shifted to afternoon, George Britt was happy to answer.
“We heard from several of our long time patrons that told us they’d love to come to our show but they don’t like to drive at night," Britt said. "We’re all about pleasing the fans so we decided to put it up for a vote to our audience through email and social media. The response was overwhelming for changing to a 2 p.m. show. Now our fans can come to Copeland Hall in Bowdon at 2 p.m. and after the show catch an early supper at one of Bowdon’s great restaurants."
When Britt was asked why country music resonates so strongly with the people of West Georgia, he said, “Country music is important to the people who live here. Our live show in Copeland Hall feeds that need for this type of music. It tells a story in a plain spoken way that most folks around here can relate to and classic country in particular can take you back to a simpler time in life.”
On Jan. 1 at 2 p.m., The Lowell Opry House Show will feature artist Mimi Gentry. She’s one of the most versatile vocalists in the area, singing many styles from jazz to gospel to bluegrass, but on Saturday afternoon, she’ll be slinging Country Gold hits.
Britt spoke warmly of the guest singer.
“I think Mimi has always been a favorite at the Lowell Opry Show because not only is she a very talented performer but people relate to her warm and friendly personality," he said. "She puts it all out there in her music and stage performances.”
When Gentry’s not singing, she’s a writer specializing in corporate communications and for the past sixteen years she’s written a weekly southern lifestyle column in the Times-Georgian, winning the Georgia Press Association’s “Lifestyle Columnist of the Year” for 2019 and 2020. She’s sung on stages all over the nation, opened for the Lynns, appeared on stage with Neil McCoy and has been recognized as female vocalist of the year by the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, Jan. 1, Gentry will be joining George Britt and the award-winning George Britt Band. Doors open at 1 p.m. Great country music begins at 2 p.m.
