What if a law-enforcement agency in west Georgia had an emergency but inadequate manpower or equipment to respond?
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks hosted a meeting last Thursday of about 25 command staff and leaders from local agencies to address the what-ifs and offer help when and where needed.
In attendance were representatives from the Douglasville Police Department, Sheriff Tim Pounds and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Austell Police Department.
“We are (being) dispatched to robberies, chases, a multitude of criminal activity that affect our agencies,” Sparks said. “We want to see how we can bring our agencies together to work more efficiently.
“I’m here working for all of us,” Sparks continued. “We are a team. The great cooperation we have with Douglas County I want to establish with Paulding, Cobb, Austell.”
Sheriff Pounds concurred.
“We are trying to come together as a team,” he said. “If they ever need us, we’re there. If we ever need them, they’re there.”
One idea Sparks proposed was for each agency to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding. He cited an example of a recent Villa Rica Police hostage situation in which the agency called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police and Cobb County for assistance.
Smaller agencies are particularly in need, Sparks said.
“Some don’t have gang units, for example,” he said. “If you don’t have a drug unit, we will be happy to come in and work those cases for you. You have not because you ask not.”
Douglasville also uses Flock cameras for license plate reading, which some jurisdictions might not have access to.
This was also an opportunity to share information.
Sparks called on Special Operations Lt. Ken Winklepleck to talk about a teen gang in Douglasville.
“They are called RSL and they hang out at the mall,” Winklepleck said. “They started at Yeager Middle School about four years ago, when they were 12-13 years old. Now they are doing robberies.”
Winklepleck also talked about bitcoin machines in the county and 13 stores that have been cited for selling drug-related objects.
The group will meet again next month, this time to talk about civil unrest.
