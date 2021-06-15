A fundraising event is set for this week to support a local group’s effort to fight a disease that affects more than 6 million Americans.
The event is by the Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County and is part of June’s “Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness” month. The economic impact of the illness collectively costs the nation an estimated $355 billion annually.
“We’re calling it ‘Ales for Alzheimer’s’ and it is being hosted by Printers Ale in Carrollton on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Jenn Nazzer, president of the local support organization.
Nazzer and Shea Ly, manager of Printers Ale, located at 940 Columbia Drive in Carrollton, said that 50% of the proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County. The 20-year old local non-profit sponsors programs for individuals suffering from the progressive, debilitating brain disease that destroys {span}memory and other important neurological functions.
”We provide sitter services for family members so that they can get outside the house for breaks, buy groceries, and other activities,” Nasser explained, “and we also provide educational programs on the disease.”
Nasser could not provide an estimated number of local citizens suffering from Alzheimer’s, but it is growing at a high rate.
A dictionary definition of Alzheimer’s classifies it as a degenerative brain disease of unknown cause. The most common form of dementia usually starts in late middle age or in old age, and results in progressive memory loss, impaired thinking, disorientation, and changes in personality and mood. It is marked by degeneration of the brain. Someone is diagnosed with the illness every 65 seconds.
“If you don’t have a family member now or in the past who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, you probably know someone who does,” Nasser said.
The sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, Alzheimer’s was the major contributing factor in the passing of 4,221 Americans during 2019, including 1,716 Georgians. A 26% jump in fatalities is projected during the next four years.
The physical, mental and emotional toll that Alzheimer’s takes on caregivers is immeasurable, according to reports issued by the Alzheimer’s Association, which estimates that one in three caregivers is age 65 or older.
