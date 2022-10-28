Difference between 2 sections of same highway
BRRRRBBBTTT!!
What, you wonder, is that? Well, my friends, that is the difference between two sections of the same highway. Highway 5 runs from the Douglas County line to the Alabama line through Whitesburg, Lowell and Roopville. It is signed as “Highway 5 North” and “Highway 5 South”, but is known as “Highway 5 East” from Douglas County to Whitesburg and “Highway 5 West” from Whitesburg to Alabama. I like to call it the “noisy side” and the “quiet side”.
It began in someone’s mind as a great idea. “Let’s put rumble strips to alert drivers of the center line and the road’s edge. It worked well on Highway 16 from Coweta to Carrollton”.
The only difference is the width of the two highways. Highway 16 has ample room for rumble strips OUTSIDE the warning stripes, Highway 5 does not.
The difference for us?
BRRRRBBBTTT!! Constantly, day and night, as drivers, either through negligence or purposefully, hit the rumble strips in the narrow roadway.
Only on Highway 5 East (or North)! Highway 5 West (or South) NOPE! Not in the center line or on it’s edges is there a single one to shatter the peace and quiet.
It may be that someone has avoided an accident because of the rumble strips, but I doubt there is any appreciable difference in the accident rate between the two sections of highway.
The main difference is the irritation to those of us who live on the noisy side.
I have often thought about people who live in the approach areas of stop signs or traffic circles because of the constant noise of rumble strips to alert drivers. I now know some of their grief.
The solution? One day the highway will wear out and those noisy rumble strips will be paved over. Until then: DRIVE BETWEEN THE LINES ON THE NOISY SIDE OF HIGHWAY 5!
Bob Rowland
Carroll County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.