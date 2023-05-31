”Jesus said, I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” — John 14:6.
Where will you spend eternity? Jesus is the only way to Heaven! Accept Jesus into your life today and be saved.
Many will miss Heaven by 18 inches, the distance from your head to your heart. We can know about Christ, but still not truly know Him. You can have the Bible in your head, but not in your heart. Lord please correct me when I am wrong. Guide me when I’m lost. Strengthen me when I’m weak. And give me a push when I start to give up. Jesus I need You every moment of every day. God is greater, stronger, and more powerful than anything you are facing.
Never ignore a person who cares for you, because someday you will realize you have lost a diamond while you were busy collecting stones.
Learning to walk away from something or someone is difficult. Sometimes down right heartbreaking. It’s not easy especially when you’ve put in time, love, hard work, and all those things that make up a relationship, and to see it all be thrown away. It’s easy to point fingers and play the name game. It’s easy to find fault and blame, but maybe, just maybe it’s even easier to L-I-G ( Let It Go).
Sometimes God’s best blessings may be in the form of the gift of goodbye. Don’t let yesterday take up too much of your today.
Worth reading: A big shout out to all the children who didn’t win an award, make honor roll, and barely made it through the school year. A big hug to the moms, dads, grandparents, caregivers, and foster parents that stuck by them as they maneuvered the school year. To the kids that didn’t get invited to the prom, didn’t get a scholarship to college, and perhaps have to go straight to work out of high school, you are still worthy of a pat on the back and a Facebook post with people talking about how amazing you are. Some children have to work twice as hard as other students just to get a C. Their achievements deserve recognition. Don’t forget these children. Kindness, creativity, and generosity — those attributes sadly don’t get the accolades they deserve.
