Special to the Times-Georgian
The Carrollton Center for the Arts will kick off the gift buying season with a one-day market for local artists on Saturday.
“With the holidays approaching, the Arts Center wants to give our public the opportunity to buy something original, not something that is mass produced or marketed,” Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman said. “The West End Arts Market gives people the opportunity to purchase something unique while supporting our local artists.”
The market will feature items, from jewelry to glass ornaments, woodwork to paintings and pottery and more. All artwork at the event will be original in design and handmade.
The market will be open Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St.
