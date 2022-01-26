These comforting soup recipes are perfect for cold winter days. Better yet, some of these recipes come together in a slow cooker or Instant Pot, making them easy to assemble.
Cheesy Lasagna Soup
From Southern Living
The Southern Living Test Kitchen calls this dish “a hearty and comforting bowl of soup, with tender beef and velvety noodles” A few tips from the Test Kitchen on making this one-pot dish, which comes together in just 25 minutes: Be sure to allow the beef to drain on paper towels, which removes some of the oil and prevents a layer of fat developing on the surface of the soup. Also, skip the no-boil pasta for this soup — it will overcook and turn mushy. Regular lasagna noodles with wavy edges will add more texture to the dish. Stop cooking the soup when the pasta is almost al dente; it will continue cooking and absorbing liquid once off the heat.A new twist on a family favorite.
Active: 25 minutes Total: 25 minutes Servings: 4
Ingredients
8 ounces whole-milk ricotta cheese (about 1 cup)
2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely grated (about 1¼ cups)
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound ground chuck
1 medium-size yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
3 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1 Tbsp.)
2 (15-oz.) cans diced tomatoes
6 cups chicken stock
1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar
8 ounces uncooked lasagna noodles, broken into 1½- to 2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
4 ounces low-moisture mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
¼ cup small basil leaves
Directions
1. Stir together ricotta, Parmesan, nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
2. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add ground chuck. Cook, stirring and breaking up into pieces, until browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a small bowl lined with paper towels; set aside.
3. Do not wipe Dutch oven clean. Add onion to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until softened and starting to caramelize, about 4 minutes. Add garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in diced tomatoes and stock; bring to a boil over high. Stir in sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Add lasagna pieces. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles are just cooked through and almost al dente, about 8 minutes. Stir in browned beef. Remove from heat, and stir in vinegar. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls; top with mozzarella and dollops of reserved ricotta mixture. Top bowls with basil leaves before serving (optional).
Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
From Southern Living
Thanks to a slow-cooker, this soup is filled with flavor without the work. This method from the Southern Living Test Kitchen for making carmelized onions cuts down on the prep time: Use a slow cooker to make sweet, tender onions that require (almost) no stirring. Start the onions in the morning and enjoy the rich smell of caramelizing onions all day.
Active: 15 minutes Total: 6 hours 50 minutes Yield: Serves 6
Ingredients
2 pounds Vidalia onions, thinly sliced (about 8 cups sliced)
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper, plus more for garnish
6 thyme sprigs, tied with kitchen twine
1 dried bay leaf
5 cups lower-sodium beef broth
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
12 (½-inch-thick) baguette slices
6 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1 ½ cups)
Fresh thyme leaves
Directions
1. Stir together onions, melted butter, sugar, salt, and pepper in a 6-quart slow cooker until onions are fully coated. Place thyme and bay leaf on onion mixture. Cover and cook on HIGH, stirring once halfway through, until onions are deep golden brown and caramelized, 6 to 7 hours.
2. Remove and discard thyme and bay leaf. Stir in broth and vinegar. Cover and cook on HIGH until thoroughly heated, about 30 minutes.
3. Preheat oven to broil, with oven rack about 6 inches from heat. Spoon soup into 6 ovenproof ramekins; place on a large rimmed baking sheet. Top each ramekin with 2 baguette slices; divide cheese evenly among ramekins (about ¼ cup each). Broil until cheese is melted and golden brown, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves and black pepper. Serve immediately.
Slow Cooker Creamy Potato, Ham and Cheese Soup
By Cindy DeVore for Just a Pinch Recipes
Make sure the ham is sliced thick so that it can be cut into small cubes for the soup. Crumbled bacon in the last 30 minutes of cooking time gives this soup a light, smoky flavor.
Cook time: 4 hours Prep time: 45 minutes Serves: 6
Ingredients
2 large baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1” cubes
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 cup honey baked or thick-cut deli ham, cut into small cubes
15 oz chicken stock
1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 tsp garlic salt
3/4 tsp black pepper
6 slice bacon, cooked and crumbled
3/4 c heavy cream
1-1/2 cup sharp cheddar, shredded
1/2 pkg cream cheese
12 slice french baguette, warmed
Directions
1. Turn your slow-cooker on high to get it hot while cutting up ingredients.
2. Add the first 7 ingredients to the slow-cooker, and stir up from the bottom to mix in the garlic salt and pepper with all ingredients.
3. Reduce slow-cooker to low heat. Cover and allow to cook for 3 to 3-1/2 hours, stirring each hour. Slow cooker times can vary. The goal is to cook the potatoes until just fork-soft.
4. When potatoes are cooked, add in the crumbled bacon, heavy cream, 1/2 cup shredded cheddar and cream cheese. Reserve the remaining shredded cheddar as a soup topping.
5. Continue to stir and break up the cream cheese until it’s smooth. Cover and cook for another 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
6. Wrap the sliced baguette in foil and heat it at 275 degrees until soup is ready to serve.
7. When soup is smooth and creamy, ladle into bowls and top with shredded cheddar cheese. Serve with warmed baguette slices and enjoy.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
From Family Features
When cooking, small changes that can make a big impact on heart health. This soup can help you eat healthy without sacrificing taste.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, visible fat discarded, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 cups frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed
2 cups fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added, diced tomatoes, undrained
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon ancho powder
2 medium garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 corn tortillas (6 inches each), cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips
1 corn tortilla (6 inches), torn into pieces
2-4 tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro
1/4 cup finely chopped avocado
1/4 medium red bell pepper, cut into matchstick-size strips
Directions
1. In slow cooker, stir chicken, corn, broth, tomatoes, onion, sugar, ancho powder, garlic and salt. Cook, covered, on low, 6-8 hours, or on high, 3-4 hours.
2. Preheat oven to 350 F.
3. On baking sheet, arrange tortilla strips in single layer. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until crisp. Transfer baking sheet to cooling rack. Let strips stand 15 minutes, or until cool. Transfer to airtight container and set aside.
4. When soup is ready, transfer 1 cup to food processor or blender. Stir in tortilla pieces. Let mixture stand 1 minute. Process until smooth. Stir mixture into soup. Stir in cilantro.
5. Ladle soup into bowls. Sprinkle with avocado, bell pepper and reserved tortilla strips.
This recipe is reprinted with permission from “Healthy Slow Cooker Cookbook, 2nd Edition.” Copyright 2018 by the American Heart Association. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Hearty Tuscan Soup
From Metro News Service
Italian seasonings and ingredients are on display in this recipe for “Hearty Tuscan Soup” from “Season’s Best: Fast, Fun & Fabulous” by The Pampered Chef™ Test Kitchens.
Serves: 8
Ingredients
2 15-ounce cans reduced-sodium pinto beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
8 ounces Italian turkey sausage (about 2 links), casings removed
1 large onion
1 medium sweet potato, peeled
4 garlic cloves
4 cups unsalted chicken stock or chicken broth
1 14.5-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
1 tablespoon Pampered Chef™ Rosemary Herb Seasoning Mix
1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
1 package fresh baby spinach leaves, washed and dried
16 melba toast rounds
3 tablespoons shredded Italian cheese blend
Directions
1. Drain and rinse pinto beans in a small colander. Transfer half of the beans to a food processor; process until almost smooth. Set aside both whole and mashed beans.
2. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until shimmering. Cook sausage 4 to 6 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles.
3. Wedge onion, then chop. Cut sweet potato into chunks, then coarsely chop. Add onion, sweet potato and garlic to Dutch oven; cook and stir 5 to 6 minutes or until onion is softened.
4. Stir all beans, chicken stock, tomatoes, seasoning mix, and pepper into Dutch oven. Cover; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, covered, 10 minutes.
5. Preheat broiler. Remove Dutch oven from heat; add spinach. Cover; let stand 2 to 3 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Top soup with melba rounds; sprinkle with cheese.
6. Place Dutch oven 2 to 4 inches from heating element. Broil 2 to 4 minutes or until croutons and cheese are lightly browned. Ladle soup and croutons into bowls.
