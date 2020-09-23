The University of West Georgia Theatre Company kicks off the 2020-2021 “Fearless” season with "Songs for a New World," the first musical from three-time Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown.
In this time of pandemic and isolation, the UWG Theatre Company explores what it means to connect not only to the world but also to each other. In "Songs for a New World" the company explores life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. All of this wrapped up in a two-act, modern pop-opera.
In his work, Brown ("The Bridges of Madison County," "Parade," "The Last Five Years") explores the courage and fear we experience by just being human from the beginnings of this great country to the present day. It is a glimpse into the challenges of the struggling lower class, the first colonies, troublesome marriages and so much more as each character fearlessly braves the new world to solve the issues they face in their everyday lives.
Come and be transported from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue as a small, but powerful cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score bring the next generation into the theatre.
The production contains strong language.
The show will stream completely free October 4-8 on showtix4u.com. For tickets or more information, please email theatre@westga.edu, or call 678-839-4700.
