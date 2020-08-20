Special to the Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia Theatre Company has announced its 2020-2021 season of performances to take place on campus at the Townsend Center.
All performances listed below are based on the current schedule. Due to the pandemic, the schedule is subject to change.
The first performance is “Songs for a New World,” a musical by Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, author of “The Bridges of Madison County”, ”Parade”, and “The Last Five Years.” The performance is scheduled to take place Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Townsend Center Mainstage Theater.
“I and You,” by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Amy Cuomo is set for Nov. 11-14 & 17-20, at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Townsend Center Dangle Theater. This is poignant story of love, compassion, and benediction, a story similar to that of “The Fault in Our Stars,” only with a twist.
Beginning Feb. 17, 2021 and until Feb. 20, “Gee’s Bend” will be performed at the Dangle Theater at 7:30 p.m., with a Feb. 21 matinee at 2:30 p.m. Written by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder and directed Jonathan Kitt, this play celebrates Black History Month with a play that covers 20th century African American history, focused on women living in the real community of Gee’s Bend, Alabama.
“Episodes in Sexuality 2021: The Film,” will be presented March 3-6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dangle Theater. Now in its third decade, this popular work examines the issues of sexuality as confronted by “Generation Z.” This year it will be presented in a different medium, covering the same issues in a more intimate form. Contains strong language and mature themes.
“The Verzon Play” by Lisa Kron and directed by Shelly Elman will be staged April 28-May 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mainstage Theater with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on May 2. The season ends with a crazy, screwball comedy from the wild imagination of Lisa Kron, the book writer of the hit musical “Fun Home.” A simple call to customer service to fix a minor problem with a cell phone bill explodes into a whirlpool of horror and ultimately of revenge. Contains strong language.
