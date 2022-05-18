VILLA RICA – In August 1994, a sold-out Georgia Dome in Atlanta played host to two Rock legends, who had teamed up for a suitably legendary tour across the United States.
Elton John and Billy Joel – who together virtually wrote the soundtrack for the decades of the 70s and the 80s — became the most successful and longest-running musical tandem in the history of pop music. Their gig in Atlanta took in $2.6 million that year, and the whole tour took in $48.4 million. The duo resumed the tour in 2009 but have since gone their separate ways.
With Sir Elton currently on his retirement tour, and Joel all but retired, it seems unlikely anyone will ever see them perform together again – unless, that is, they come out to Villa Rica on June 4. It won’t be the artists themselves, but a tribute band that promises to be the next best thing.
The band Face 2 Face consists of Ronnie Smith, starring as Elton John, and Mike Santoro as Billy Joel. Together they have played across the nation, including such venues as The House of Blues and The Fillmore. According to their website, Smith and Santoro promise a “true interactive show that plays all of the hits, the beloved B-sides and everything in between.”
Their free concert in Villa Rica starts at 8 p.m., runs until 10 p.m., and will be at The Mill amphitheater at 106 Temple Street. And while the rain-or-shine concert is free, reserved seating closer to the stage is available through the freshtix.com website. Other spectators can bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the star-stuffed entertainment.
The show, organized by Villa Rica Main Street and the Villa Rica Convention & Visitors Bureau, will kick off the city’s summer concert series. On July 9, Midnight Star – a hit-making juggernaut from the 1980s – comes to town. And if that group doesn’t provide you with “Satisfaction,” then get ready for August 6, when Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show arrives with enough nostalgia to make a grown man cry.
Smith (Sir Elton) and Santoro (Joel) have played to countless venues across the country and have been hailed as one of the best performers portraying either artist. In fact, according to the group’s webpage, the show is not a typical tribute act at all. Much more than flashy costumes, goatees, and eccentric eyewear, the show promises to be engaging and unpredictable, much like seeing both artists in the flesh.
